Bayelsa Guber: APC Elders Council Berates Sunny-Goli For Attacking Sylva

The Bayelsa APC Elders Council has berated Israel Sunny-Goli, for his recent comment against his benefactor and principal, Timipre Sylva condemning him for biting the finger that fed him.

Recall that Timipre Sylva is the Governorship candidate of the party in the state come November 11, 2023.

The stakeholders said Sunny-Goli who represented Nembe/Brass Constituency in the House of Reps failed to win a re-election to go back to the House of Representatives because of his incompetence.

The APC Elders Council, in a statement in Yenagoa on Saturday and signed by their Chairman, Michael Adomokeme stated that Goli displayed the highest level of ingratitude and betrayal during his so-called world press conference against the state Leader of the party.

The statement read, ” We wonder why Sunny-Goli would vent his frustration on his leader and benefactor after mismanaging his opportunity to return to the National Assembly.

“Sylva had been responsible for his rise in politics from his appointment as a special adviser to his elections as a member of the state House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.

“Sunny-Goli had bitten the finger that had fed him over the years and would surely live to regret his actions.We are puzzled Israel Sunny-Goli has chosen the path of infamy. He should be grieving his loss to a very aged woman in a landslide’

“Of course, we know it is his right to support whomsoever he chooses, it is enshrined in the constitution. But biting the hand that fed you is pure treachery. Sylva’s support helped in making him SA, House of Assembly and Federal House of Reps member. How else can anyone be assisted further?

“It is alleged and trending that some 150 million Naira of Bayelsa State tax Payers Monies have been given to him by Douye Diri. If that 30 pieces of Silver is enough for him to sell his soul, then it is his right too.

“What we will not accept is his constant infantile winnings against our incoming Governor and leader Chief Timipre Sylva.

“He has lost political suave as can be seen in his election results, especially his unit and ward. Now he seems to be losing it psychologically.

“We urge members of our party and well-meaning Bayelsans to be jubilant as the era of oppression, cluelessness and make-shift governance will come to an end before Christmas this year”.

Sunny-Goli, during the event, bemoaned his over 20 years of service to Sylva following his anti-party alliance with the Bayelsa State Governor and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri.