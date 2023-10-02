Bayelsa Guber: APC Asks INEC To Clarify Mode Of Results’ Transmission

In order to communicate the outcome of the Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled for November 11, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been asked to provide more information about the forthcoming election in the state.

The request, according to information obtained by New Telegraph, was made by the State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja.

The main opposition party noted that it would be in everyone’s best interests if the electoral umpire made it clear to Nigerians and political parties whether it intended to electronically submit results from the polling places to its server or not.

Yekini Nabena, the Media and Publicity of the Bayelsa State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council, explained that the request was necessary, so as to avoid confusion and ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

The APC chieftain said, “INEC should come out plain this time around. There is no clear direction. They are telling us INEC said they don’t have the power to transmit.

“INEC must have a clear direction so that voters will know this is the system and that everybody can protect his or her vote. Not that somebody will go to the government house and write these things for INEC.

“So, tell us, are you going to transmit the results from polling units, or what are you going to do? Are you going to use BVAS? Tell us from day one. Let there be a guideline and an understanding that this is it. Not the one court will say INEC can come up with anything they want. Politics is the biggest business in the world.

We had done it before. We will still do it again. We have heard them saying by the side that they know what to do. You know they always collect it from the court. But this time around, it won’t work that way. They said even though APC wins it, they will collect it from the court. But they will be shocked by God’s grace.”