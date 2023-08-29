Bayelsa Guber: Alagoa Moves To Diri’s Camp

An Environmental Rights Activist and Field Officer, Friends of the Earth, Morris Alagoa on Tuesday made a shocking movement as he opted to support the incumbent Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri in the November 11 Governorship election.

Alagoa who supported and worked for the Presidential Ambition of Peter Obi as the Bayelsa State coordinator, said he decided to bypass the Labour Party candidate in the state, Udengs Eradiri and support Governor Diri because according to him he has done so many good things that are not even in the public domain.

Recall that the present government doesn’t believe in using the secular media to showcase his good works as according to the governor, his works will speak for themselves.

In a telephone chat with New Telegraph, Alagoa said that he decided to support the incumbent governor according to him, looking at the available candidates on ground for the November election, he is the one that is needed to be supported.

He said “I was not a member of the Labour Party before they appointed me the state coordinator and that job has been completed since with Nigeria Wayo so life goes on.

“I was really traumatized after that election, like listening to radio couldn’t listen to the radio for over two months because of the Wayo things that Nigerian people did. I’m just trying to come back.

“I was with Douye Diri today and looking at the candidates that are available, I believe he is one that we need to support because when anybody comes in now, what they will tell us is that they met empty treasury so this one that is already working with other arrangements that he has with development partners and other stakeholders, let him continue.

“One man said that he is coming to take his remaining four years then man that is already in the seat. Will he just run away and leave the position for another person to come and take it?

“He also has four more years now, let him take his own. We have seen all of them, in the interest of Bayelsa state, I think what Diri is doing needs not to be truncated.

“He has done a lot of things that are not in the public domain and even those that are in the public domain he cannot be perfect but I think he is trying so we have to support him to continue.