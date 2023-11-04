Bayelsa Group Worries Over Surge In Election Violence

A group, the Bayelsa Man- date Forum, yesterday, expressed worry over recent outbreak of violence and tragic killing of a supporter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nembe community, in the State.

The concern of the group is contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the Chairperson, Mrs. Esther Ikurite who linked the acts of violence to inflammatory remarks and a call for violence against opposition party supporters, who she said were acting on the instruction of the deputy-gover All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Joshua Maciver few days ago.

Mr. Maciver had, during a campaign rally of the APC in Twon Brass, urged supporters of the APC to chase supporters of any opposition political party into the sea, till they die, during the forthcoming, November 11th governorship election.

The forum in the statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph noted: “Our group has always cherished peace, unity, and the spirit of brotherhood among our members, and we have actively contributed to the development and progress of Bayelsa State. However, the recent incidents of political violence have shaken our confidence and created an atmosphere of fear and in- security.