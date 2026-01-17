Bayelsa: Group Roots For Eseduwo As Deputy Gov

A grassroots political advocacy group, The Polivox, has made a strong case for Dr. Famous Eseduwo to be appointed as the next Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, describing him as the most qualified and credible choice to fill the vacancy left by the late Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Polivox made the call on Friday in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Werenipre Ebikeme, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, to commemorate Dr. Eseduwo’s birthday, which it said presented an opportunity not only to celebrate his life of service but also to reflect on Bayelsa’s urgent need for equity, continuity, and competence in governance.

According to Ebikeme, the death of the Deputy Governor has created a “representation and equity gap,” stressing that Bayelsa West Senatorial District, particularly Constituency 1, which previously occupied the position, must not be sidelined in the interest of political balance and justice.

He said: “The vacant office is not just a political position; it is a pillar in the delicate structure of equity that sustains harmony in Bayelsa.