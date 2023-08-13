Bayelsa: Group Demands Immediate Probe Of Opu-Nembe Invasion

The Bayelsa State Integrity Group has condemned in the strongest terms the violent invasion of Opu-Nembe, in the Nembe Local Government Area of the state by suspected armed thugs.

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Eddy Ebi, alleged that the thugs came in military uniform, drove in several buses and were escorted by some men of the Nigeria Police Force.

These thugs, according to eyewitnesses, were also accosted by some identified military men, who were on duty to guard SETRACO staff and their equipment and stationed at Otakeme.

The eyewitness said, “This violent and criminal attack on the Opu-Nembe community, undermines the principles of peace, security, and justice that our State, has been known for, in the past, particularly, the last three years.

“We hereby immediately call on the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to order an immediate investigation and arrest, of perpetrators, and ensure, a swift and impartial investigation of this incident.

“We urge the IGP, to work with the affected Community, to identify the perpetrators responsible for this unlawful act, and bring them to justice.

“It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld and that those responsible for the violation of the town’s sovereignty and the well-being of its residents are held accountable for their actions.

“We urge all stakeholders in Opu-Nembe, and across Bayelsa State, to exercise restraint and to work collaboratively to ensure that the situation is resolved peacefully and in accordance with established legal processes.

“The security of lives and Properties, well-being and safety of Bayelsans must be of paramount importance.

“Our Organization stands united against any form of unlawful aggression and will continue to advocate for justice, peace, and the protection of human rights. Once again, we demand a thorough Probe of this very dastardly act.”