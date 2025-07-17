Bayelsa Govt Warns Against Sabotage Of Quick Payment Policy

The Bayelsa State Government has issued a stern warning to those attempting to sabotage its Quick Payment Policy, which is aimed at ensuring seamless and timely payment of retirees’ benefits.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the warning on Wednesday during a meeting with chairmen and principal officers of the eight local government councils at Government House, Yenagoa.

He urged council officials to stop delaying the submission of names of prospective retirees, stressing that such delays hinder the prompt processing of pension entitlements.

Ewhrudjakpo directed that names of retiring staff must be submitted by the 18th of every month to the office of the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury and Accounts, Mr. Timipre Seipulou, for immediate processing.

He expressed his commitment to leaving behind an efficient local government system that would not burden his successor with unresolved pension and gratuity issues.

Decrying the backlog of unpaid pensions, estimated at about ₦5 billion, the Deputy Governor said modalities would be developed to ensure retirees are paid one month after retirement, even though limited funds cannot clear all outstanding gratuities at once.

He also urged council authorities to incorporate annual leave for staff as a form of motivation.

“I don’t condone indolence, docility, incompetence, or deliberate obstruction of progress,” Ewhrudjakpo said. “We have resolved that all retirees must be paid their pensions promptly. However, some local government officers are frustrating this process by withholding necessary information.”

He warned that failure to submit monthly reports on retirees by the 18th of each month extended to the 20th if it falls on a weekend would attract sanctions, including the transfer of treasurers and other responsible officers.

“Our brothers and sisters who have been waiting for years are complaining that recent retirees are being paid ahead of them. We must all work together to clear the backlog,” he added. “By the end of this month, we hope to devise a workable plan to address the pending liabilities.”

In their separate remarks, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (Local Government Chapter), Mr. Noel Itade, and the Head of Brass Local Government Council, Comrade Clement Etifa, commended the Deputy Governor for his commitment, supervision, and policies that have repositioned local governments for effective service delivery.