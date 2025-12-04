Bayelsa Govt Urges NDDC To Complete Abandoned Akenfa Bridge

The Bayelsa State Government has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to resume and complete the long-abandoned bridge project in Akenfa community, a suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made the call on Thursday while presiding over an enlarged meeting with representatives of the NDDC, leaders of Akenfa community and relevant government officials at Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, quoted the Deputy Governor as clarifying that although the state government had earlier taken over some neglected NDDC projects in the state, including the Polaku–Sabagreia Bridge the Akenfa bridge project was returned to the commission following mutual consultations.

Describing the bridge as strategic to pedestrian and vehicular movement in the oil-producing community, Ewhrudjakpo noted that the government formally communicated the return of the project to the NDDC in a letter dated March 10, 2025.

He sympathised with the community over the prolonged delay and urged the agency to expedite action toward completing the project to ease commuting challenges.

He said: “The project has been sent back to the NDDC to handle. But the NDDC seems to be far away from the Akenfa community, so they find it easier to come to us. We believe the project has gone far, and what is required to complete it may not be much compared to what has already been done. This meeting is to officially inform the community that the project is now in the hands of the NDDC and to let the agency know that the community is agitated, given the long history of the project.”

Responding on behalf of the NDDC, the Bayelsa State representative, Senator Deinyabofa Dimaro, said the commission would review the entire project and include it in its 2026 budget for seamless execution.

He assured that the matter would be properly communicated to the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and requested relevant documents from the state regarding the reversion.

Community representatives, including former Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Chief Dikivie Ikiogha, and former paramount ruler, Chief Isiya Albert, also spoke at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor announced the constitution of a tripartite contact committee to facilitate the resumption and completion of the Akenfa Bridge. Members include the NDDC state representative, Senator Dimaro; Commissioner for Special Duties (Central), Mr. Mandy Akpallo; Chief Dikivie Ikiogha; the Technical Adviser to the Governor on NDDC matters, Mr. Kuro Nyenye; Chief Isiya Albert; the Akenfa Community Secretary, Mr. Wilson Mumeya; Youth President, Mr. Moses Izibekiebo; and a representative engineer to be nominated by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

Top government officials present included the member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Chief Ayibanengiyefa Egba; Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Hon. Bulodisiye Ndiwari; Chairman of the Yenagoa Rural Development Authority, Mr. Bobby Gabriel; NDDC State Director, Engr. Alamieyeseigha Godknows; and Assistant Director, Engr. Anthony Perewari.