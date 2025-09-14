Bayelsa Govt Urges FG To Show Greater Commitment To Polio Eradication

The Bayelsa State Government has called on Rotary International to prevail on the Federal Government to demonstrate stronger commitment toward eradicating the mutated polio virus across Nigeria.

Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the appeal when Rotary International paid him a courtesy visit in Yenagoa. He acknowledged the organization’s longstanding role in addressing humanitarian challenges, particularly in health and other social interventions.

While congratulating the visiting Rotary District Governor on his election, Ewhrudjakpo assured that the state government would support the organization’s upcoming event in Yenagoa and other collaborative initiatives.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, quoted the deputy governor as saying:

“Let me use this opportunity to urge Rotary International to tell the Federal Government to rise above board. We should all show total commitment to immunization programmes in this country. Floating pretentious data, rather than ensuring real coverage, will not help us. It is the reason we now have circulating variants of the polio virus in some states.

“The Federal Government must ensure that polio immunization campaigns are carried out effectively in every local government, every district, and every community in Nigeria.”

He commended Rotary for consistently standing out in humanitarian service, thanking members of the club for dedicating themselves to societal needs.

Responding, Rotarian Anthony Osaretin Woghiren, District Governor of Rotary District 9141, stressed the importance of collective responsibility in eradicating polio, noting that healthy and productive children are crucial for societal development.

He praised Bayelsa State’s impressive health indices in recent years, especially in immunization, attributing the progress to the commitment of Governor Douye Diri’s administration.

Woghiren announced that Rotary District 9141, covering Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Edo states, would hold a two-day sensitization programme on polio in Yenagoa from October 17 to 18. He called on Governor Diri, the deputy governor, and other top government officials to grace the event, which will feature representatives from the WHO, UNICEF, and the Nigerian National Polio Committee.

He also appealed to the state government to fulfill its earlier promise of providing land for the construction of a Rotary Centre in Yenagoa.