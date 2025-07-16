Bayelsa Govt Urges Church Leaders To Stop Unhealthy Competitions

Bayelsa State Government has advised Christian leaders and organisations to set aside every form of unhealthy competition among themselves in order to win more souls for the Kingdom of God.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the admonition on Tuesday when the National Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), South South, Archbishop Emmah Isong, paid him a courtesy visit in Yenagoa.

The Deputy Governor expressed concern over the rivalry that various denominations of the Church promoted through teachings by some ministers of the gospel adding that it was doing untold harm to the spread and impact of Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He, therefore, advised Christian faithful to pursue the fulfilment of the Great Commission by embracing oneness and unity of the faith in propagating the gospel.

Ewhrudjakpo, who thanked the PFN bloc for their unrelenting support for the present administration in the state, urged them to sustain it, particularly their prayers for the continued peace, security and success of the government and people of the state.

While assuring the visiting National Vice President of the PFN of government’s support, the Deputy Governor promised to relate their requests to the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri for consideration and necessary action.

A statement by Mr Doubara Atasi,

Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Deputy Governor, reads: “it is rare to hear the undiluted message of salvation from the pulpit nowadays.

“The real Church that was refined by fire on the Day of Pentecost would re-emerge when the various branches of the Church stop the unhealthy competition.

Speaking earlier, the National Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), South South, Archbishop Emmah Isong, described Bayelsa State as a fortress of the Christian faith in the South South geopolitical zone of the country.

Bishop Isong, who pointed out that the PFN was quite delighted with the various contributions the State Government had made to the body of Christ, solicited the state’s support towards its 40th anniversary celebration, as well as the construction of the new PFN national Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The PFN National Vice President was accompanied on the visit by the State PFN Chairman, Pastor Tam Seth Eyedoude, and other executive members of the Christian body in the state.