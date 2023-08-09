Bayelsa Govt To Publish List Of Beneficiaries Of Monthly Economic Empowerment Scheme

The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday disclosed it would soon publish the comprehensive list of the beneficiaries of its monthly N200,000 economic empowerment programme for women and youths in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the disclosure at a meeting with the Douye/Law Continuity Mandate Initiative (DLCMI) in Government House, Yenagoa, said the present administration had done a lot in the area of empowerment through different programmes.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that the publishing of the names of the beneficiaries of the economic empowerment programme had become necessary in order to correct some misconceptions about the initiative.

He further explained that such publication would promote accountability and transparency about the programmes including the Diri Digital Entrepreneurial Empowerment Programme (D-DEEP) geared towards supporting indigenous women and youths to grow their businesses.

Ewhrudjakpo, who was specifically responding to a remark that women in the rural areas were not being carried along in the scheme of things, said four women and youths were selected from each of the 105 wards of the state for the economic stimulus scheme monthly.

He noted that the Governor Douye Diri-led Prosperity Administration had positively touched the lives of so many women, adding that going forward, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Empowerment, and Social Development would publish the names of the beneficiaries according to their respective LGAs.

His words: “Even though we don’t like parroting our achievements as a government, let me just correct an impression. We are actually doing a lot for women in this state.

“This government empowers 4 persons (women and youths) in each ward every month with a minimum of N200,000. If you multiply that amount by the 105 wards we have, you will know what the government is spending on this purpose every month.

“And they are not the same people. We give to new beneficiaries every month. You see, the problem with Bayelsa is that most Bayelsans are greatly ungrateful.

“This is a state where people even hide their appointments. That is why those who have benefited from this economic empowerment programme, hide it because they don’t want people to know.

“They will even complain or cry more than you that have not benefited. So, we are going to publish the names of those who have benefited local government by local government for the world to know.

Earlier in his written address, the Coordinator of the Douye/Law Continuity Mandate Initiative, Austin Okpeh, said the group was throwing its full weight behind the second-term bid of the Governor and his Deputy, because of their impressive performance.

While commending the Prosperity Administration for its laudable developmental strides so far, Okpeh appealed to the Governor not to leave them out in the scheme of things.