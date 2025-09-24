Bayelsa Govt To Launch Policy For Active Youth Devt – Kemepado

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth Development, Alfred Kemepado has disclosed that the State Government will soon launch a comprehensive youth policy, designed to encourage active youth participation in community development, governance, and decision-making in the state.

He therefore advised youths of Niger Delta region, to shun violence and embrace peace, and remain focused as they pursue their dreams.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa when Boyloaf Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), in partnership with Miss Peace Organisation, organized a programme to celebrate the International Day of Peace, Kemepado commended the foundation, saying the event would promote peace in the region.

He extolled the contributions of Victor-Ben Ebikabowei, popularly known as “General Boyloaf” and owner of the foundation, for enthroning Peace in the Niger Delta.

He said:” The Bayelsa State Government would soon launch a comprehensive Youth Policy designed to encourage active participation of Youths in community development, governance, and decision-making processes.

” With that, we aim to foster a sense of civic responsibility and leadership among young people in the state. I therefore advise You to shun Violence and embrace Peace, also remain focused as you pursue your dreams.

Also speaking, the Director-General, Bayelsa State Centre for Youth Development, Robert Igali, commended Boyloaf Foundation for its consistency in Peace advocacy and human development.

He said the vision of the foundation was in line with the Prosperity Administration Governor Douye Diri’s policy of inclusion, building trust and creating opportunities for people to leave harmoniously.

Igali said embracing dialogue, reconciliation and non-violent approaches to resolving disputes and prioritising youth empowerment remain key to sustainable peace.

The Coordinator of the event, Mr Seleipre Tonbie who spoke onbehalf of Boyloaf Foundation recalled the courage of General Boyloaf on the 6th of August 2009 to lead 31 commanders of the then Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) to Abuja to seal the Amnesty deal that restored peace in the Niger Delta.

He recalled that at the meeting, Boyloaf said: ‘’If the government refuses to develop the region and continue in marginalization and injustices the youths coming after us will be more brutal than us‘.”

He said it was in response to this looming danger that Boyloaf Foundation and the Boy Child Project birthed adding that Boyloaf’s bold decision to step away from violence and embrace peace inspired many others.

“This act of reconciliation has been immortalized in cultural consciousness and even reflected in Barrister Smooth’s song ‘Amnesty’ and in Burna Boy’s song ‘Monsters you made’ featuring Chris Martins.

“This events led to the establishment of the presidential Amnesty Programme and one of the programmes of the PAP is the scholarship scheme for impacted communities.

“A window of opportunity has presented itself to the people of our region via the Presidential Amnesty Programme and it calls for restructuring of the process, so as to enable thousands of our people benefit from the scheme.”

Tonbie thanked stakeholders, students, youth organisations, Dr Joan Filatei, founder of the Children Development Foundation and Z Okoya Ogoniba, CEO of Events by Ozee, Moses Marlon and Aze Dickson for attending the event also appreciating the support of the Bayelsa State Government.

In her welcome address, Coordinator of Miss Peace Niger Delta paegent, Miss Ockiya Ayibanengimote highlighted the roles of parents in instilling values in their children.

She said: ’If our children grow up learning to tolerate people’s differences, respect for others and show empathy, then we are raising a generation that will not only desire peace but also know how to protect it’.”

The PGR Entertainment Theatre for education project featured a dance drama, the Orupabo cultural display, which highlighted a message of hope and a peaceful worlds using dance and drama.

The event also featured a catwalk for peace by Finnie Couture, which added elegance and style to the programme.

With a theme, “Little Hands Big Dreams”, the children showcased their talents in arts, poetry, speech-making, Afro dance, drama, catwalk for peace, paintings, music, among others.

Boyloaf Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), dedicated to non-violence advocacy and the protection of the boy child in the Niger Delta.