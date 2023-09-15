Bayelsa Govt To FG: Reflect Dividends Of Subsidy Removal On State Allocations

The Bayelsa State Government has asked the Federal Government to materially reflect the fuel subsidy removal on the State’s allocations from the federation accounts especially in the oil-producing states.

Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa during a transparency briefing for the months of June/July 2023, the Special Adviser to the Bayelsa State Governor on Treasury and Accounts, Timipre Seipolu added that the 13% derivation which is supposed to come to the oil-producing communities supposed to have increased hugely.

Seipolu maintained that there is this belief that when fuel Subsidy is removed, there will be an increase in what states should receive from FAAC through what it will generate adding that figures are not reflecting it instead some are even reducing.

He said that the government is also concerned that the money should have increased but the increase has not occurred.

He asked “What is the effect of Fuel Subsidy removal on our funding? Although there is an ongoing discussion at the FAAC level that the 13% derivation fund which is expected to come directly from production and sales should increase, we are yet to see them reflected on our monthly receipts.

“NNPC which is in charge of production and sales should do all that and give us feedback through huge dividends.

“If all these lacunae are addressed we believe that this Fuel Subsidy removal will benefit the oil-producing communities.

On the fuel subsidy removal palliative, he said the state government had received 2 billion naira but added that it would be declared in the August transparency briefing.

He said that the government was already making efforts to come up with a full programme for the palliative in the state.

On the ongoing projects in the state, Seipolu stated that to ensure that the jobs are done, the state government usually pays 30% of the main contact amount to the contractors and pays more when there is justification for the money paid initially adding that there is always constant monitoring and supervision.

He mentioned some of the projects paid for to be community projects which are under the ministry of chieftaincy affairs, 1.35 billion, Sagbama Ekeremor road, 1.65 billion naira, Glory drive phase two 1.64 billion, Yenagoa/Oporoma road, 2. billion, Ignogene/AIT road 4 billion,

Sandfilling of Nembe, 2.8 billion naira, Opolo/Elebele road, 1 billion naira, Legislators quarters 1.1 billion among others.

Also speaking, the account general of the state, Tokoni Ifidi talking about the ecological funds stated that 50% of ecological funds from all the oil-producing states go straight to NDDC adding that the remaining 50% which comes to the state has been utilized to clear Obogoro and Canals in the state.

She said “The federal government gives us our 50% and sends directly the remaining 50% to NDDC. We have used ours for the canalisation of Obogoro and the clearing of all the drains in Yenagoa and the money is used only for ecological matters.

Earlier, the commissioner for information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayiba Duba had thanked Bayelsans for their confidence in the Prosperity Government adding that they should not relent in believing in the leadership of Douye Diri.

He however disclosed that as a genuine government, it will not award any contract that it cannot be able to pay for.

“This government funds the project we carry on. We don’t attempt to execute projects that we don’t have resources for. He said.

And for the inflow and expenditure of the state for the two months under review, Seipolu read out that the state closed June with the sum 1.77,567 billion naira after all the expenditures while it closed the month of July with1,436, 28,302 naira.