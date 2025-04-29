Bayelsa Govt To Employ More Medical Practitioners 

Share

The Bayelsa State Government has announced that it has approved the employment of more medical laboratory scientists and doctors as part of its ongoing civil service recruitment exercise.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made this known on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Bayelsa State branch of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) to his office at Government House, Yenagoa.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor said the recruitment drive is targeted at addressing manpower needs in critical sectors, particularly healthcare, to improve service delivery across the state.

Ewhrudjakpo emphasized that all professions within the health sector are equally important and called for greater cooperation among health workers to ensure optimal outcomes in healthcare delivery.

He assured the AMLSN that a significant number of certified and competent medical laboratory scientists, alongside other health professionals, would be recruited based on a needs assessment conducted by the government.

While commending the contributions of medical laboratory scientists to the state’s healthcare system, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed the government’s willingness to collaborate with the Association and other stakeholders to make health services more affordable and accessible to Bayelsans.

“We are making progress in the health sector in Bayelsa. But we also admit that there is still much room for improvement.

“As you are aware, applicants are applying to the state civil service, and some employment slots have been approved for medical doctors and laboratory scientists to be employed.

“We need competent and highly qualified personnel to be employed into the service to provide quality services.

“Every health worker has a role in health promotion. No profession in the health sector is superior to another. We are ready to collaborate with you to make health services more affordable and accessible to all Bayelsans,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Earlier in her remarks, the State Chairman of AMLSN, Eunice Ayamaere Lelei, stressed the need for the employment of more qualified laboratory scientists and the provision of modern laboratory equipment in all government-owned health facilities across the state.

Lelei highlighted the critical role of laboratory scientists in healthcare delivery and called for the implementation of the approved call duty allowance for members of the Association, as well as funding support for their Mandatory Professional Continuing Development programmes.

