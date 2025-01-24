Bayelsa Govt Tasks Organizations To Set SMART Goals Against Abandoned Projects

Share

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has advised both public and private organisations to set specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound (SMART) goals to check abandonment of projects in the country.

Ewhrudjakpo, gave this advice when a delegation of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Bayelsa Chapter, led by its Chairman, Engr Ann Jonathan Obuebite, visited him in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, on Friday, the Deputy Governor identified poor conception, lack of resources and political will as some factors responsible for the abandonment of projects and programmes in the country.

Ewhrudjakpo opined that it is almost impossible for any well-thought-out project to fail because critical issues such as funding and implementation plans must have been taken care of right from the conception stage.

He commended APWEN, Bayelsa Chapter, for a seamless transition process that gave birth to a new executive council, noting that most organisations had collapsed due to conflicts arising from the transfer of power.

While congratulating the new exco on their successful election, Ewhrudjakpo, however, urged them to set measurable and realistic goals that could be achieved within their two-year tenure.

The Deputy Governor equally lauded the group for its sensitisation campaigns on the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and enjoined them to embark on sustainable programmes to earn a reputable image.

His words: I want to also commend you for what you are doing in our schools; encouraging our children to develop interest in science and technology, particularly the female students.

“All your five cardinal programmes are quite ambitious, starting from the issue of going around schools in the state. As good as it is, I have always advised people to set SMART agendas or goals.

“That means your goals have to be specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time-bound. You have only two years to serve and the number of secondary schools is many. So, how will you be able to touch all the secondary schools?

“But I think if you set or take a percentage of the schools; let’s say 30 schools and you are able to cover 25 schools at the end of your tenure, then you can judge yourself as having performed very well.”

Speaking earlier, the state Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Ann Jonathan Obuebite, explained that the visit was to introduce the new executive to the deputy governor and invite him to its Inauguration slated for next month.

Reeling out the association’s five-point agenda, Engr Obuebite said APWEN had been going around secondary schools in the state to encourage students to develop an interest in science and technology, particularly engineering in their higher studies.

She, however, expressed worry that only about 20 applicants had so far picked up the free JAMB Forms procured by the Association for students willing to study engineering even as notice of the opportunity was given three months ago.

Ann Obuebite announced other programmes of APWEN, encouraging registration of female engineers, a tools and tiara programme for school dropouts, the launch of an annual public lecture in honour of Professor Ongoebi Etebu, who is not only a Bayelsan but also the first professor in mechanical engineering in Nigeria.

