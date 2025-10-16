Bayelsa Govt Tasks Boundary C’ttee To Resolve Odioma-Obioku Dispute

The Bayelsa State Government has directed its Boundary Committee to immediately intervene in the ongoing land dispute between Odioma and Obioku communities in Brass and Nembe Local Government Areas of the state.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the directive on Thursday during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting with community leaders from both areas at the Government House, Yenagoa.

According to a statement by the Deputy Governor’s media aide, Mr. Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo instructed both communities to submit their claims and counterclaims over the disputed territory to the Boundary Committee without delay.

He urged the committee to handle the matter with urgency, objectivity, and fairness, guided by historical, administrative, and legal facts to ensure an amicable resolution of the inter-communal conflict.

The Deputy Governor also appealed to stakeholders, especially the youths, to maintain peace and cooperate with the committee, which has been given one month to complete its assignment and submit its report to the government.

Ewhrudjakpo, who chairs the State Boundary Committee, further directed the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr. Perepuighe Biewari, to serve as stand-in chairman to oversee the process and present the final report to the government.

He said:

“The State Boundary Committee has taken over the matter. Both communities will have the opportunity to present their cases before the committee, which will in turn submit its final report to the government for appropriate action.

“If necessary, the committee will visit the disputed area. We will be guided by historical, administrative, and legal factors to ensure a fair resolution.

“I urge everyone to exercise patience. Nobody should erect signboards or engage in any provocative actions. If there are existing houses, graves, or relics belonging to either Odioma or Obioku, they should remain undisturbed.”

Ewhrudjakpo also warned that any breakdown of law and order would be blamed on local government chairmen and community leaders of both communities.

In their separate remarks, the members representing Nembe Constituency 2 and Brass Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Brigidi and Hon. Agala Timi-Omubo, respectively, expressed full support for the government’s intervention.

They commended the decision to resolve the lingering boundary dispute and called on the youths of both communities to remain calm and law-abiding.

Members of the committee working with the stand-in chairman include the State Surveyor-General, Commissioners for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Police Commissioner, among other security chiefs and local government chairmen.

The committee has four weeks to submit its report.