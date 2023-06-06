Bayelsa Govt Sets Up Reconciliation Committee To Look Into Odioma Crisis

The Bayelsa State Government has constituted a 7-member Committee to look into the issues causing hostility in the Odioma Community in the Brass Local Government Area of the state with a view to bringing lasting peace to the embattled coastal community.

The Committee is chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Alaowei Gideon Ekeuwei, while the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Biriyai Dambo (SAN), is to serve as Secretary.

The members of the committee include the Commissioner for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs, Thompson Amule, commissioner for special duties (East), Preye Broderick and the technical adviser to the governor on conflict resolution, Boma Spero-Jack.

Other members are the special adviser to the governor on security matters, Akpoebi Agberebi and the technical adviser on special duties, Richard Perekeme.

Constituting the committee during a meeting with the leadership and some stakeholders of Odioma in the government house, Yenagoa, on Tuesday, the deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, charged them to be diligent in carrying out their assignment.

He equally mandated the committee to separately meet with the two factions led by the commissioner for lands and survey, Andrew Esau, as well as the Chairman of the Odioma Council of Chiefs, Munafa Marlin.

To leverage the committee’s assignment, the deputy governor, specifically directed the attorney general and commissioner for justice to work for the withdrawal of all cases directly linked to the current intra-community conflict in Odioma from the judiciary.

Ewhrudjakpo also urged the state commissioner of Police, Romokere Ibani, who was represented at the meeting by his deputy in charge of administration, DCP Ofem Arikpo, to suspend the interrogation and prosecution of all those arrested recently until further notice.

Addressing the Odioma delegation, he called on the people to sink their differences and cooperate with the government in the interest of peace and the development of their community.

The state number two man, who advised the Odioma people to resist forthwith the temptation of arresting and counter-arresting themselves, however, warned that government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any individual or group that goes against the current peace move.

“Odioma community is very dear to us as a government. You must forgive one another and cooperate with your government to attract development to your community.

“If you continue to fight, who are we going to talk to and work with to execute the projects you came here to request the other day? We are not going to recognize any faction and that is how development will elude you.

“We don’t want that. And that is why we are encouraging you, people, to complement each other instead of engaging in unhealthy competitions that only cause conflict.

“I’ve already told the commissioner of Police that nobody should be charged to court based on the current arrests until we finish what we are doing. So, on your part too, there should be no more arrest.

“Anybody who arrests again, the government will be left with no alternative than to declare you as a persona non grata and an enemy of the state.”

In their separate remarks, the two factional leaders, Andrew Esau and Munafa Marlin, appreciated the state government for the peace initiative and promised to cooperate with the committee to resolve all the thorny issues affecting the peace and stability of the Odioma community.

Others who made contributions at the meeting included the coordinator, Bayelsa State community safety corps, Brigadier Gen. Eric Angaye (retired), a former commissioner for budget and planning, Ambrose Akerite, Obed Waribugo and Philemon Kelly Dickson.