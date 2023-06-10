Bayelsa Govt Sets To Have Plastic Waste Bank

The Bayelsa State Government has approved the setting up of a ‘Plastic Bank’ towards ensuring that plastic wastes were properly recycled and re-used rather than being improperly discarded upon use thereby causing environmental pollution.

The government said it was committed to mitigating plastic-caused environmental pollution and others so as to secure, safe, and protect the state’s environment.

Governor of the State, Douye Diri made this commitment at the weekend during the state’s version of the 2023 world environment day celebration held in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Represented by the head of the service of the state, Dame Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, Governor Diri frowned at the spate of environmental pollution plaguing the state.

The state helmsman commended the state Ministry of Environment on its various activities and policies in protecting the state’s environment, noting that the “Prosperity administration’ under his stewardship would not leave any stone unturned in mitigating plastic-caused environmental pollution in the state.

Governor Diri also approved the setting up of a ‘Plastic Bank’ towards ensuring that plastic waste was properly recycled and re-used rather than being improperly discarded upon use, causing environmental pollution.

The Bayelsa State chief executive directed the state ministries of environment, trade and industry, lands and survey, the office of the Surveyor-General of the state, as well as the office of the chief of staff, government house to collaborate on modalities for the proposed state plastic bank and report back to his office within the shortest possible time for quick implementation.

Governor Diri said: “It’s my joy to join the good people of Bayelsa State and the rest of the global community in the celebration of World Environment Day. The global theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ speaks to the pre-eminence and urgent need to address the menace of pollution that afflicts our world.

“Let me take this moment to restate the commitment and support of the government of prosperity to every initiative that will contribute to the sustainability, ambiance, and prosperity of the Bayelsa environment.

“Transforming waste to wealth is a paradigm that I fully identify with. In furtherance of this policy direction, I hereby direct the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment to forward a clear document on plastic waste management.

“I hereby additionally direct the Ministries of Lands and Survey, Trade and Investment, and the office of the Surveyor-General of the state and the acting chief of staff to support and collaborate with the Ministry of Environment to develop a proper framework to kickstart the plastic bank project without delay.”

Speaking earlier while presenting his address, the state Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri lauded the Governor for the opportunity given him to serve as the state Commissioner for Environment, noting that his position as Environment Commissioner has afforded him the privilege of having first-hand information about the prevailing environmental challenges facing the state.

The Commissioner averred that following Governor Diri’s commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of the State’s Environment, the Ministry of Environment in conjunction with sister agencies in the state was set to forward two bills; the Bayelsa State Environmental Management and Protection bill and the Bayelsa State Forestry bill to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

The Commissioner said: “We are set to forward the first ever Bayelsa State Environmental Management and Protection bill that would provide a detailed all-round environmental regulatory regime which would touch every aspect of the state’s environment and also set to forward the state Forestry bill to the State House of Assembly for consideration.

“When passed, the Forestry bill promises to be a veritable tool for sustainable forest resources use. It would allow the state to adopt global best practices on forestry and it would position the state for investment in climate financing.”

In a similar vein, the Dean Faculty of Sciences, Niger Delta University, Professor Azibola Inegite who was guest Lecturer on a lecture held as part of the activities commemorating the 2023 World Environment Day celebration in the state has cautioned against indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste, and its negative consequences to the environment and life in general.

He warned that the Environmental and Health risks associated with plastic waste outweigh its mere usage by citizens.

High points of the 2023 World Environment Day celebration in the state were presentations of crafts created by various secondary school students in the state and others, using plastics, as well as goodwill messages from notable environmental management experts.