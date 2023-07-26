Bayelsa Govt Reunites Baby Success With Mother

Bayelsa State Government has reunited baby Success, rescued from suspected child theft at Azikoro Community last month to the legitimate mother, Joy Lucky.

The baby had spent one month at the Gloryland Orphanage home Opolo.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yenagoa had early this month ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Kingsley Solomon, at the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Okaka, for allegedly stealing a two-month-old baby.

Solomon, who was arraigned by the Bayelsa State Police Command before Magistrate Sarah B. I. Avoh on two counts charges bothering on assault and child stealing, had claimed that he was the original father of the child when he forcefully collected the child from the mother and made away to an unknown destination.

But respite came the way of the child and the mother, when the founder of Eunice Nnachi women advocacy foundation (ENWAF), met the suspect with a child and invited the Azikoro Police Division, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the handling of a two-month-old baby by a man who is not capable to take care of the child.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Women, Children Affairs, and Social Development, Mrs Faith Opene, who returned the child to the mother, commended the members (ENWAF) for partnering with the ministry in catering to the welfare of women and children in the state.

She advised young girls in the state to embrace knowledge through education or skills acquisition to financially empower themselves before they start to produce children.

She urged all mothers to take proper care of their children to have a better society.

She said “Young girls should take their education seriously, learn a trade or get skills that would make their lives meaningful.

The founder of ENWAF, Eunice Nnachi, expressed happiness over the safe return of the child to the mother, urging parents to be responsible in training their children to have a progressive Society.