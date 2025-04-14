Bayelsa Govt Promises Partnership With NDU, NNMDA On Trado-Medical Production

Share

The Bayelsa State Government has pledged to partner with the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) in the production of herbal medicine.

The State also expressed readiness to support any research activity in its tertiary educational institutions that promotes innovation and traditional medical practices.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo made the commitment on Monday while speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the 4th Niger Delta University (NDU) Public Lecture, held at the Law Campus of the University in Ovom, Yenagoa.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, noted that Nigeria has yet to make appreciable progress in the health and other critical sectors due to its overdependence on foreign products and underutilization of research findings.

Ewhrudjakpo urged private organizations, especially oil and gas companies operating in the State, to align their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts toward addressing challenges facing the people.

He commended NDU for its recent innovations and inventions and pledged the government’s support for the university’s Natural Medicine Institute in areas of training and distribution of its products.

The Deputy Governor announced that each Local Government Area would sponsor at least ten Bayelsans annually to study at the institute.

He also indicated the State’s willingness to partner with the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, to ensure the continuous availability of the local delicacy known as “Bayelsa Suya.”

“My presence here today is to demonstrate the support of the state government. We want everyone to know that the government is solidly behind NDU in this endeavor.

“Let me once again call on Shell and other oil companies to join hands with us. CSR should no longer be entirely at their discretion—it should align with the needs of the people.

“We’ve been stagnant for too long. The benefits of research are often hidden and underutilized. We are ready to change that.

“And that is why I want to challenge the University of Africa to develop the capacity to improve innovation and establish a laboratory that will produce Bayelsa Suya for all seasons,” he added.

In his welcome address, NDU Vice Chancellor, Allen Agih, noted that Bayelsa has a comparative advantage in natural medicine, which must be harnessed for the state’s sustainable development.

He disclosed that the University has taken steps to establish a new faculty and an institute of natural medicine to help provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the people of the state and beyond.

Delivering the public lecture titled “Natural Medicine: The Mainstream of Global Systems of Medicine,” Kolawole Ajibesin described Bayelsa as a biodiversity hotspot, rich in flora and fauna capable of supporting the production of world-class natural medicine.

Ajibesin, who is also the Director of the NDU Natural Medicine Institute, emphasized the need for Nigerians to patronize well-researched and locally produced herbal drugs, pointing out that many industrialized countries have integrated herbal medicine into their healthcare systems.

He appealed to the Bayelsa State Government to establish a Ministry of Natural Medicine to drive aggressive research and development of indigenous herbal products.

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the NNMDA, Martins Emeje, urged Nigerians to free themselves from the remnants of colonialism that continue to hinder self-reliance and national development.

According to Emeje, many Nigerians still suffer from a form of mental slavery that makes them view their own traditions including herbal medicine passed down from their forebears as inferior to imported goods and cultures.

Describing Bayelsa as the global leader in traditional orthopedics, Emeje revealed that the NNMDA plans to promote the recruitment of traditional birth attendants (TBAs) and bone setters to help teach empirical traditional healing methods in academic institutions nationwide.

Highlights of the event included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDU and NNMDA, as well as the unveiling and launch of Wilberforce Herbal Tea, a locally-produced tea by NDU.

