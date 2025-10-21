Bayelsa Govt Mourns Navy Captain Walter Feghabo

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of retired Navy Captain Walter Feghabo.

Speaking on behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri described the late Feghabo as a disciplined officer, a great patriot, and an illustrious son of the state who served Nigeria with dedication and honour.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri noted that Feghabo made indelible marks in public service and left exemplary footprints wherever he served.

The governor extended heartfelt condolences to the Feghabo family and the Nembe Kingdom, urging them to take solace in his distinguished military career and unblemished record of national service. He also prayed to God to grant the bereaved family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

The statement read in part:

“Feghabo, who was a head chief in the Nembe Kingdom and bore the title ‘Amain,’ was the pioneer Military Administrator of Ebonyi State when it was created in 1996 alongside Bayelsa State.

He was later reassigned to Delta State in 1998, where he served until the country’s return to democratic rule in May 1999.”

Governor Diri described Feghabo’s demise as a great loss to Bayelsa State, the people of Nembe, the Ijaw nation, and Nigeria as a whole.

The late naval officer, who was widely respected for his integrity and commitment to duty, passed away on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the age of 67. He would have turned 68 on December 10.