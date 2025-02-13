Bayelsa Govt Issues New Reforms, Guidelines On Vehicular Movements

Share

In a bid to sanitize and modernize its transport system, the Bayelsa State Government has announced some new measures including restriction of intra-city vehicles from parking at the state transport terminal.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this announcement on Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of various transport unions and representatives of transport companies in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor directed the transport ministry to ensure that not more than 10 intracity vehicles should be allowed to park inside the terminal to pick up passengers coming into town.

The Deputy Governor equally urged all transport companies that have been allotted spaces within the terminal at Igbogene to ensure that their vehicles are parked in their assigned spots, warning that failure to comply will result in sanctions.

He also cautioned commercial drivers of minibuses and tricycles from plying long distances such as Yenagoa to Amassoma, Otuoke, Sagbama and other far-flung communities along the East-West Road to stop forthwith for safety reasons.

According to Ewhrudjakpo, the new measures will not only make for sufficient space at the ultra-modern bus terminal but also enhance orderliness and efficiency in the transport sector.

Addressing the concerns of the unions and the various transport companies, he assured that the government would put in place its task force by next week to start tackling the issue of touting and other offences against its transport laws and policies.

He also promised that the government would prevail on the Bayelsa Transport Company to deploy more vehicles to run town service to make movement within the Yenagoa metropolis a lot easier for commuters.

While commending them for their cooperation so far, Ewhrudjakpo emphasized the government’s commitment to improving public transportation, describing it as a key sector that directly impacts the lives of the people.

The Deputy Governor urged transport operators and union leaders to sustain their support for the government’s efforts by sensitizing their members on the importance and benefits of complying with the new regulations.

His words: “We are committed to developing a sustainable transport system that will not only ease movement within Yenagoa but also create a more organized environment for everyone. So the government has made some new decisions to improve our public transportation.

“However, this cannot be achieved without the cooperation of all stakeholders. We therefore thank you for the cooperation and support you have shown so far.

“Going forward not more than five to ten town service vehicles should be allowed to park inside the terminal. if we see any unauthorized town service vehicle in that park, it will be impounded without delay.

“We have already designated a place where they can park and wait. This terminal is strictly for designated intercity transport companies, and everyone must respect that.

“No tricycle will be allowed to cross the Yenagoa boundary, and all mini buses are restricted from operating outside the Yenagoa metropolis,”

“We understand that these changes may pose challenges for some, but we believe the long-term benefits will outweigh the temporary inconveniences,” he said.

The state Chairman, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Comrade Ifie Ereboh, the Manager of Benue Link, Lucky Yainjo, among other union leaders commended the government’s reforms, expressing optimism that the new measures would improve the overall efficiency of the system.

They, however, reminded the government of some of its promises including the provision of loan facilities to procure commercial vehicles to operate in the transport sector.

The Commissioner for Transport, Ayibakaepreye Brodrick, her Information counterpart, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, and the state Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Comrade Dinyoerinyu Eminah, among other top government functionaries, attended the meeting.

Share

Please follow and like us: