Bayelsa Govt Intensifies Effort At Establishing 60,000MW Turbine

Acting Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has disclosed that the state government has intensified efforts to make sure that she established independent power plants to ensure stable power supply in the state.

Ewhrudjakpo stated this on Monday in a meeting with the leadership of the Imiringi Community and some stakeholders of Ogbia Local Government Area, including the Obanobhan of Ogbia Kingdom, King Charles Owaba in Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo said the government was partnering with some Chinese investors to site a power plant by the existing gas turbine belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) at Elebele that would generate about 60,000 Mega Watts.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Acting Governor informed that efforts were underway to refurbish the state-owned Imiringi gas turbine in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that “when the turbine comes on stream, it is expected to supply electricity to Ogbia and Yenagoa local government areas”, while the second plant would serve Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas to do away with the current total dependence on the national grid.

According to him, subsequently government will provide a third power plant to generate and distribute electricity to Nembe, Brass and Southern Ijaw local government areas in line with Douye Diri-led administration’s A.S.S.U.R.E.D Agenda in the power sector.

Ewhrudjakpo, who offered an unreserved apology to the people of Imiringi over the power ministry’s attempt to move out the turbine transformers for refurbishment without properly notifying the community, attributed it to a communication gap between the Elebele community and the government.

He described the incident as a regrettable action’ on the part of the government and thanked the Imiringi people for their understanding, stating that the government intended to take out the transformers to refurbish them and bring them back to improve the power supply in the state.

“The government intended to take the transformers out for refurbishment and see how we can start the gas turbine but our intention was misunderstood.

His words: “We are working hard to see how we can get independent power. We are working with some investors to get another power plant by the Elebele Gas Turbine that belongs to the Local Content which will generate about 60,000 Mega Watts to cover about 3 or 4 local government areas.”

“And the plant at Imiringi, when refurbished will supply electricity to Ogbia and Yenagoa local government areas to resolve the problem of epileptic power from the national grid.”

“We take full responsibility for the communication gap, because of the exigencies of government, we could not adequately inform the community of the government’s intention to take out the facility for refurbishment. On behalf of the government, we apologise for the mix up which almost cost a near fracas.”

Speaking on behalf of government officials from Ogbia, the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly and member representing Ogbia Constituency 2, Hon. Gabriel Ogbara, thanked the Acting Governor for his prompt intervention in the matter, adding that, as part of government they could not afford to be antagonistic to constituted authority.

In his remarks, the spokesman of the Imiringi Community and retired Director of the Ministry of Environment, Naru Okpu, expressed gratitude to the Acting Governor for convening the meeting.

Chief Okpu, who described the Kolo Creek gas turbines as one of the legacies of the late Melford Okilo, expressed confidence in the present administration’s commitment to restoring electricity to the area in particular and the state in general.e

