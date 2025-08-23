Bayelsa Govt Directs Police To Beef Up Security In Ekeremor LG

The Bayelsa State Government has urged the Police and other security agencies to beef up security in and around Letugbene and Ogbotubo communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state to prevent the destruction of lives and property.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the directive at a meeting held with the leaders of both communities and top government functionaries at his office in Government House, Yenagoa.

He said the directive has become imperative in view of renewed skirmishes between the two neighbouring communities following a boundary dispute over the ownership of a piece of land where the Renaissance Africa Energy Company (formerly SHELL) had sited a project.

While calling on the people of Ogbotubo and Letugbene communities to maintain their long-standing cordial relationship over the years, the Deputy Governor stressed the need for communities not to allow oil companies to divide them to cause intra and inter-communal crises.

He, however, sounded a note of warning that the government would hold the leadership of both communities, including the CDC chairmen and youth presidents, responsible in the event of any further violent attacks in the area.

Setting up an eleven-man committee to look into the boundary dispute, the Deputy Governor further urged the representatives of Letugbene and Ogbotubo communities to make their claims, including previous court judgements and agreements, available to the committee without any delay.

The Letugbene/Ogbotubo Boundary Dispute Resolution Committee, which has one month to conclude its assignment, is chaired by the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr. Perepuighe Biewari.

The Secretary to the State Boundary Committee is to serve as secretary, while the Commissioner for Special Duties, Bayelsa West, Chief Michael Magbisa, the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Hon. Onniye Isaac and the state Surveyor General, Margaret Geku are members.

Other members include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, CP Akpoebi Agberebi (Rtd); Chairman of Alabeni Rural Development Authority, Mr Eddy Brayei; Technical Adviser on Boundary Matters, Chief Vote Salem, his special duties counterpart, Mr. Tonworimi Embiowei and one nominee each from the offices of the Attorney General and Commissioner of Police.