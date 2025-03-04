Bayelsa Govt Calls For Unity, Calm Amid Land Dispute

Share

The Bayelsa State Government has appealed to the people of Yenagoa and Ovom communities currently locked in a dispute over land ownership where the new 9-storey secretariat is sited, to sustain their age-long unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made this appeal at separate meetings with the leaders and critical stakeholders of both communities in Government House, Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, pointed out that there was no need for both communities to feud over the land as the government had acquired it for development purposes several decades ago.

According to the Deputy Governor, every land acquired by the government with compensation paid becomes its property, stressing that all the communities lying within a 15-kilometre radius from Yenagoa make up the Bayelsa State capital.

While acknowledging the sacrifices being made by the communities hosting the state capital, he assured that the government would continue to protect their interests by performing its corporate social responsibility.

Ewhrudjakpo, however, warned that the present administration would not fold its arms and watch any community or group of people cause the crisis to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state for whatever reason.

He particularly cautioned the youths of Ovom against the alleged unwholesome practice of going to ministries, departments and agencies to demand a change in the letterheads and signboards of MDAs to reflect Ovom.

“There is no long-term benefit in conflict. People can disagree, but they can reconcile their differences through the roundtable.

“Yenagoa and Ovom communities have a long history of peaceful coexistence as two sister communities in the Atissa Kingdom in the Yenagoa Local Government Area.

“As communities in the epicenter of the state capital, Ovom and Yenagoa have made huge sacrifices, and they cannot afford to fight themselves over land already acquired by government.

“Our position is that none of the communities own the land of the project site for the new state Secretariat; the ownership of that land now belongs to the Bayelsa State Government by virtue of the Capital City Development Law.

“However, the government will continue to protect the interest of the communities who have donated the lands for public use and development.

“We are also receiving reports that some youths of Ovom are going to ministries, departments and agencies demanding a change of address to reflect Ovom. That attitude is not right and, therefore, must be stopped forthwith.

“We should all know that like any other capital city in this country, the name of Yenagoa has influence over all other communities lying within the 15-km radius of the state capital, and as such, Yenagoa is reflected in all addresses.”

In her remarks, the Member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the State House of Assembly, Ayibanengiyefa Egba, expressed gratitude to the state government for its swift intervention and called on the communities to embrace peace as brothers to foster development and progress.

