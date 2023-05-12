Bayelsa Govt Buildings In Port Harcourt Demolished By Rivers

On Friday, the Rivers State Government started demolishing several Bayelsa State Government-owned structures on Akassa Street in Port Harcourt’s Old GRA axis.

The buildings are located at numbers 5 and 9 Akassa Street on the affluent Old GRA axis on a sizable plot of land.

According to information obtained, the buildings serve as the housing for employees of the Bayelsa State Government Liaison Office in Port Harcourt.

It would be recalled on October 1st, 1996, the late military head of state, Sani Abacha split Rivers State into Bayelsa.

But recently, the Rivers State Government has given notice that the occupants of the said property should vacate because they have violated the covenants and conditions in the Certificate of Occupancy issued to the Bayelsa State Government in respect of plots 34&35 (No. 5 Akassa Street and plot 37 (No. 9 Akassa Street) Golf Course Extension Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Take note that the owners of the aforementioned properties are hereby giving the residents of the structures on those properties 14 days from the date of this notice to depart.

“As the said buildings are not only constituting a public nuisance but also defacing the Rivers State Government’s Urban Renewal Infrastructural Development policies as relates to the Golf Course Old GRA Layout.

“Take further notice that at the expiration of this notice, Rivers State Government will take possession of the properties.”

Our correspondent who was at the scene of the demolition observed that all the occupants had moved out with their families on Thursday when they got wind of the planned demolition.

At 8 am on Friday, some workers invaded the premises with axe, hammers, and other equipment, and started de-roofing the building before the actual demolition.

By 10:20 am, excavators and bulldozers moved in and started pulling down the structures which housed about 15 families and those living at the boy’s quarters.

Heavily armed policemen men mounted guards within the precincts in the event of any disturbances.

While the demolition was on, the policemen prevented journalists from taking pictures and entering the building.

Some of the occupants who were present during the demolition were spotted talking about the property.

One evictee who is a staff of the Bayelsa State Liaison office in Port Harcourt, Pastor Isaac Board, said he hurriedly packed out of the building.

He stated, “I have no place to stay as I speak to you. I and my family slept in the corridor of a friend’s place last night.

“We are workers with the Bayelsa State, so let the government come to our aid by giving us a place to stay.”

Another distraught man, an Administrative Officer at the Liaison office, Woseebimu Frank-Oputu, said he was presently staying at the church with his family.

“It was my pastor that came with a truck to carry my property. I and my family are putting up in the church,” he stated.