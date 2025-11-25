Bayelsa Gov’t Begins Renovation Of Internal Roads

The Bayelsa State Government has commenced rehabilitation works on several internal roads, including Saptex and Okaka roads, as well as failed sections along the busy Mbiama-Yenagoa Road.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo disclosed this on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Epie Kingdom Development Organization (EKDO).

He said the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is carrying out a comprehensive redesign and rehabilitation of damaged roads in line with the government’s urban renewal policy.

The Deputy Governor assured residents that all deplorable roads would be fixed to ease movement within the state capital.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Doubara Atasi, noted that the government’s plan includes full redesign and engineering to address poor drainage and flooding in certain areas.

Ewhrudjakpo urged EKDO to extend its role beyond organizing the annual Epie Festival by contributing to governance and development in the Epie Kingdom and the state.

He also called on the organization, which represents all 17 communities in the kingdom, to collaborate with government and security agencies in exposing criminals and cultists to enhance peace and stability.

“Some roads require full redesign because their filling is too low. The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure is already working on comprehensive road redesigns. Rehabilitation works on roads such as Okaka and Saptex have already commenced in instalments. Although various needs compete for the state’s resources, we are committed to addressing all bad internal roads in the state capital,” the Deputy Governor stated.

In his presentation, EKDO President Dr. Wisdom Albert requested government intervention to acquire 50 plots of land across Epie Creek for the construction of a befitting Palace for the Obenibe and a central events playground to host the annual Epie Festival, which rotates yearly among the 17 communities.

Dr. Albert also appealed for more jobs and political appointments for Epie sons and daughters, and emphasized the urgent need for the government to address the deteriorating condition of some internal roads in Yenagoa.