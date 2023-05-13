Bayelsa Govt Assures Tari-Ere Ogbo Women Better Deal

Bayelsa State Government has assured Tari- Ere Ogbo Women of a better deal, promising them to fight discriminatory policies and practices against women in the state and country at a large.

This as the state government said that being weaker vessels does not make them lesser humans.

Tare-Ere Ogbo Women are a group of Igbo women married into Bayelsa state.

Granting the association audience at his office in Government House, Yenagoa at the weekend, the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stressed that women make more sacrifices in the development of society than their male counterparts.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, contended that there was no basis for discrimination.

Extolling the virtues of women, Ewhrudjakpo, insisted that comparatively women contribute more to the stability of the family in particular and society in general and therefore deserve better treatment, especially in Nigeria.

To this end, he assured that Governor Douye Diri-led’s administration would continue to take deliberate steps to empower women politically and socio-economically in its pursuit of a better Bayelsa.

Ewhrudjakpo, who commended the efforts of the Tari-ere Ogbo Women of Bayelsa State at improving their lives, noted that plans were underway to provide the opportunity for women in the state to play a major role in the forthcoming governorship election.

He, therefore encouraged the association to quickly form their local government chapters and ensure they meet regularly ahead of the governorship election in November this year.

His words: “We will continue to fight anything that discriminates against the rights and wellbeing of women because they are actually giving more to our families and society.

“After Christ, the next set of people who have made the highest sacrifice for humanity is women. The reason is that Christ shed the whole of His blood to save us.

“Women also shed their blood every time to impregnate us; they shed their blood to deliver us. There is no time a woman delivers without shedding blood. So we must respect our mothers.

“We really need you to work with us and for us in the forthcoming election. We are going to give you a major role to play, and that is why I am talking about forming the local government chapters quickly.”

The Bayelsa Number Two Man also urged women in the state to support the government’s security effort by talking to their children to shun vices such as drug abuse, cultism, thuggery, and armed robbery.

Responding to their requests, Ewhrudjakpo promised that government would look into them and offer necessary support within the limits of available resources.

Earlier in her remarks, the President of the Tari-ere Ogbo Women of Bayelsa State, Beatrice Yongosi, applauded the present administration for making accelerated progress on the three senatorial roads, and prompt payment of salaries and pensions every month.

Yongosi explained that the Tari-ere Ogbo Women of Bayelsa State was an association formed by women of Igbo extraction who are married to Bayelsa men, to foster oneness and unity among them, and contribute to the development of the state.

She solicited the government’s support towards the building of a hostel project at Otuoke, the provision of a bus as well as the launching of an almanac to mark the association’s 20th anniversary this year.