Bayelsa Govt Approves N80,000 Minimum Wage For LG Workers

The Bayelsa State Government has announced the approval of N80,000 minimum wage for staff of Local Government Councils after pressure from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The Acting Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, stated this on Wednesday, at the Government House, Yenagoa during a meeting with the state minimum wage implementation committee and chairmen of the eight local government councils.

The meeting also had representatives of the NLC, TUC, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) and Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria amongst others.

The government also assured that it would add to the December salaries the differentials arising from the ongoing discussions on the template used in paying the new minimum wage in November.

He said the decision to pay the new minimum wage to council workers was unanimously agreed upon by all the critical stakeholders including the local government chairmen.

On the issue of the federal government circular for the increment of pensioners’ remuneration, he promised that the government would look at it while disclosing that it had already approved an N10,000 increase for pensioners across the board.

He explained that the state government cannot adopt the federal government template for the implementation of the new minimum wage to workers due to its financial capacity.

