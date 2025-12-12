Bayelsa Gov’t Announces Ewhrudjakpo’s Death, Declares Three Days Mourning ⁩

Bayelsa State government on Friday announced the sudden death of the state’s Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo at the age of 60.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, said the Deputy Governor collapsed on Thursday while heading to a scheduled meeting in his office.

He was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead.

The government described his death as a painful and devastating loss to Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure and Senator for Bayelsa West, had served as Deputy Governor since 2020 and was widely regarded as a dedicated public servant.

The State Governor, Douye Diri, in a condolence message on behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended sympathies to the late Deputy Governor’s wife, Barr. Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, their children, the Ewhrudjakpo family, the Ofoni Federated Community, as well as former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

As a mark of honour, Governor Diri has declared a three-day State Mourning beginning Friday, December 12, 2025.

During the period of mourning, all flags across government establishments are to fly at half-mast.

The government prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved family and the entire state.