Bayelsa Govt Accuses APC Stakeholders Of Diverting Flood Palliatives

Bayelsa State Government has accused some All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholders of diverting the 2024 flood palliatives given to the state by the Federal Ministry of Regional Development accusing them of sharing the major bulk items.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai announcing the remaining items wondered how the remaining items could take care of the needs of the flood victims in the state.

Recall that the 2024 flood wreaked havoc in the state sacking many communities in the state including Biseni, Amasomma, and Akempai among others.

Although Governor Douye Diri had said during the November 2nd annual Thanksgiving celebration that the state didn’t witness a flood this year but proved wrong when reports started coming out that even the indigenes of Biseni were living on the bridge.

Also, the Federal Government had released 3 billion naira to the state to tackle the issue of flood but the Information and Orientation Commissioner disclosed that part of the money was used to go around the flood adding that the remaining will be used to share palliatives in Christmas.

Announcing the items on Tuesday in Yenagoa she appreciated the Federal Government’s gestures and listed the items to include: 2000 bags of 50kg rice, 6 bags of 50kg beans, 150 cartons of Spaghetti, 1000 units of Mosquito Nets, 100 Cartons of Tomato Paste, 6 bags of Detergent, 10 cartons of Bathing Soap, 20 bags of Salt, 20 cartons of Vegetable Oil, 20 cartons of Sachet milk, 2 cartons of Seasoning Cubes, 50 pieces of

Cooking Stove, 6 Grinding Machines, 6 Sewing Machines, 3 Motorbikes and 4 bags of Rubber Slippers.

Obiyai said:” Information at our disposal has it that more things were brought into the state and was shared among APC stakeholders. But as a government that is what we have received.”

“So the state should know because we are in a yuletide period and anytime from now, the state government state will be sharing some palliatives to flood victims and the vulnerable people.”

“Bayelsans may think that those things come from the items received, 2000 bags of rice is not even enough for a Ward or constituency and that is the information we have gathered.”

“These few items from the federal government should not be misconstrued with the palliatives to be distributed by the Bayelsa State Government to flood victims and the vulnerable people in the society for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

“Yes the state government received N3 billion naira but a lot of activities took place within the period, visiting flood-affected communities, visiting various IDP camps, reaching out to them and all that.”

Dennis Otiotio, the Bayelsa State APC chairman cannot be reached for reaction as his phone was said to be unavailable.

