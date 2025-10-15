Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri Resigns From PDP

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking a major political shift in the state and within the South-South region.

Governor Diri announced his resignation on Wednesday during a meeting with members of the State Executive Council at the Government House, Yenagoa.

While he did not immediately disclose his next political destination, sources close to the meeting suggested that consultations are ongoing.

His decision was reportedly backed by 23 members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, signaling a coordinated political realignment within the state.

The move comes barely 24 hours after Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah officially dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), fueling speculation of a broader wave of defections by opposition leaders to the ruling party.

As of press time, Governor Diri has not made an official declaration of membership in any other political party, but insiders suggest an announcement may be imminent.