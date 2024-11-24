Bayelsa Gov To Commence Annual Leave Monday

On Sunday, the Bayelsa State Government announced the commencement of Governor Douye Diri annual leave.
In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri is set to begin his annual leave on Monday, November 25 2024.
READ ALSO
- Diri Approves N300,000 Grant For Bayelsa Law School Students
- Diri Charges New Perm Secs To Perform Optimally
- Diri Urges IOCs To Commit $12bn For N’Delta’s Restoration
According to the statement, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will oversee all state functions during the governor’s absence.
Please follow and like us: