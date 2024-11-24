New Telegraph

Bayelsa Gov To Commence Annual Leave Monday

On Sunday, the Bayelsa State Government announced the commencement of Governor Douye Diri annual leave.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, Governor Diri is set to begin his annual leave on Monday, November 25 2024.

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, will oversee all state functions during the governor’s absence.

