Bayelsa Gov Mourns Senator Brambaifa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed sadness over the demise of Senator John Kojo Brambaifa.

The former Bayelsa West Senatorial District representative in the 5th National Assembly between 2003 and 2007 died on Saturday in a hospital in Abuja at the age of 81.

Governor Diri, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, described Senator Brambaifa, who was popularly known as JKB, as an illustrious son of the state.

The Bayelsa helmsman stated that the late Brambaifa was an astute politician who distinguished himself in public service.

“Bayelsa and Nigeria have lost an elder statesman, an amiable gentleman, astute politician and a great community leader.

“Brambaifa left a legacy of unblemished and committed service to Nigeria, the old Rivers State, Bayelsa and indeed his community.

“On behalf of the Government of Bayelsa State, I extend sincere condolences to the Brambaifa family and the Agbere community in Sagbama Local Government Area, where he hailed from.”

The governor urged his family and community to be comforted by Brambaifa’s meritorious service and remarkable public and political career.

Until his death, Senator Brambaifa was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Counci of the fledgling Federal University of Agriculture in Bassambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

He was also a past chairman of Sagbama Local Government Council in the old Rivers State, as well as a former chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue.