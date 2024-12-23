Bayelsa: Gov Diri Signs 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has signed the state’s 2025 appropriation bill passed by the House of Assembly into law.

New Telegraph recalls that Governor Diri on October 31, 2024, presented to the State Assembly a budget estimate of N689,440,348,916.30.

The assembly however raised the estimates by N10,132,818,675 and passed the total sum of N699,573,167,592.

Speaking during the ceremony in Government House, Yenagoa, on Monday, Governor Diri said the signing of the bill before the end of the current year was in line with his administration’s policy of operating its budget between January and December as well as its commitment to transparency and good governance.

The governor said the budget was not just a financial statement but a law that must be implemented.

He lauded the speaker and members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for the timely passage, saying he was satisfied with their performance and urged them not to relent in their service to the state.

While directing all ministries, departments and agencies of government to ensure that they make reference to the budget in their proposals, Diri expressed optimism that the budget will impact positively on the people of the state.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, of Bayelsa State, reads: “Today, in line with our policy, we have gone through all the processes to have our budget and I am honoured to sign this appropriation bill tagged “Budget of Assured Prosperity” into law.”

“With the signing of this budget, I reaffirm my administration’s commitment to transparency and good governance.”

“We have prioritized critical sectors that will enhance the quality of life of our people. Our projects must have an impact on the lives of our people.”

“Mr. Speaker, your leadership is speaking loudly for you. The house is very prolific. I commend your diligence and timely passage of the budget, It reflects your dedication to serve Bayelsa State.”

Earlier, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere stated that as required by law, the 2025 budget estimates were scrutinized thoroughly and passed into law in the interest of the state.

He remarked that after careful consideration, the Assembly increased the figure of the budget presented by the Executive by 1.5 per cent, stressing that if implemented, it was capable of transforming the economic fortunes of the state.

Ingobere thanked the governor for making resources available for the training and retraining of institutions, which has brought about greater productivity, and assured the executive of a better working relationship in 2025.

