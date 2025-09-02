Bayelsa: Gov Diri Appoints Sawyer New HoS

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has approved the appointment of Dr Wisdom Ebiye Sawyer as the new Head of the State Civil Service (HoS).

The announcement was contained in a press statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The statement noted that Dr. Sawyer, who previously served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, succeeds Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyema, who retired on August 31.

READ ALSO

Born on May 14, 1970, in Odi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Sawyer joined the Bayelsa State Civil Service on June 8, 1998, as a medical officer.

He attended Town School, Okrika, and Okrika Grammar School, Rivers State, before obtaining a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from the University of Port Harcourt in 1996.

He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Lagos (2000) and a Part 2 Fellowship in Public Health from the National Post-Graduate Medical College, Lagos (2010).

Currently, he has defended his dissertation for a Doctor of Philosophy in Clinical Sciences and Public Health at the Niger Delta University. Dr. Sawyer is also a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.