Bayelsa gov decries arming non-state actors during elections

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has expressed concern over the arming of civilians by politicians during elections in the country, with the intention of manipulating the electoral process. He stated this yesterday during a special retirement thanksgiving service in honour of Air Vice Marshal Nelson Calmday at the Living Faith Church of God at Akenfa-Epie, Yenagoa. Diri, who said the development portends grave danger to the country’s electoral system, noted that as a result of the trend, there was a general notion that the game of politics was synonymous with violence, corruption and dishonesty.

The governor said most decent people dread politics because of such notion. He, however, dismissed the perception and rather encouraged such people, particularly Christians, to get actively involved in politics towards sanitising the electoral system. Diri stressed the needfor all stakeholders to join hands to work together to change the narrative for the sake of posterity. He said: “Politics actually should be played by decent and honest people, who are ready to serve and protect the interest of the people.

“How long will Africans continue to play politics of violence, brigandage and impunity as if we are in the stone age? “We should learn to rise above such antics in our electoral system. “In sane climes, elections take place peacefully without violence. “Should we hand over this state to a group of gangsters; people who think the state belongs to them?”