Bayelsa: Gas Turbine’ll Cover 80% Of Yenagoa — Kemenanabo

The Managing Director of the Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited (BECL), Olice Kemenanabo, has disclosed that the ongoing 60-megawatt gas turbine project being installed by the Bayelsa State Government will supply power to about 80 percent of residents in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Kemenanabo, who was represented by the company’s Director of Operations, Steve Bubagha Jnr., stated this during an inspection tour of the power installation site at Elebele community on Tuesday.

The tour was conducted alongside the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media (Print and Public Affairs), Mr. Wisdom Ikuli.

He assured that the project’s completion timeline of December 2025 remains sacrosanct, adding that all necessary equipment required for the installation is already on ground.

According to him, the gas turbine project is already about 80 percent complete, and gas supply will be sourced from the Oando-Agip manifold at Ogbonbiri in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

“We are going to cover about 80 percent of Yenagoa. It is a 60-megawatt power plant. You can also see the ongoing rehabilitation of transmission infrastructure across the state,” he said.

Speaking on potential challenges, he noted, “We do not foresee issues with the turbine itself anytime soon. However, gas supply interruptions might occur occasionally since the gas is coming from the Oando-Agip manifold. If there’s a shortfall, we’ll temporarily hook up to the national grid to manage the situation and resume full operations once resolved.”

He further disclosed that about 70 percent of the pipeline work for gas delivery has already been completed, and the turbine installation should commence before the end of next month.

“The government has made significant progress through the Special Purpose Vehicle, which is the Bayelsa Electricity Company,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Wisdom Ikuli, Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media (Print and Public Affairs), said Governor Douye Diri is passionate about the welfare and wellbeing of Bayelsans, which is why he embarked on this legacy project.

He added that the successful installation of the gas turbine will attract investors and stimulate economic growth in the state.

“We all need electricity for our homes, offices, and businesses. Once the power challenge is addressed, a major part of our daily problems will be solved,” he said.

“That is what Governor Diri aims to achieve. I often describe him as the reincarnated Obi Wali or Melford Okilo, because he understands the transformative power of electricity.

“As the engineers have assured us, by August the power plant should be installed, and by the end of the year, Bayelsans will be celebrating steady power supply — thanks to the Assured Prosperity administration.”

