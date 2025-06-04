Bayelsa: Four Corps Members Receive State Honours, 14 Sanctioned

Share

Four National Youths Service Corps Members (NYSC) 2024 Batch B, Stream 1, who served in Bayelsa State, have been awarded letters of commendation by the NYSC State Coordinator for their outstanding performance during their service year.

In contrast, fourteen others had their service extended over alleged cases of misconduct and violations of the NYSC code of conduct, while an additional twenty-seven corps members were penalized for abandonment or non-completion of their service year.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Okpalifo Obiageli Charity, disclosed this on Tuesday during a low-key passing-out ceremony held in the state.

Addressing the corps members, Mrs. Charity urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme and to make meaningful use of the skills they acquired through the NYSC’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

She also encouraged them to be law-abiding, resilient, and confident as they step into the next phase of their lives.

“Do not allow post-service phobia to limit your progress. Use the personal development opportunities provided by the scheme to shape your future,” she advised.

The event was attended by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on NYSC Matters, Dr. Wisdom Poyeri, who joined the State Coordinator in commending the corps members for their contributions to the development of the state.

Mrs. Okpalifo expressed gratitude to the Bayelsa State Government, corps employers, and NYSC staff for their support and mentorship throughout the service year. She also prayed for journey mercies for all corps members returning to their various destinations.

