Bayelsa First Lady Urges Trainees To Put Knowledge To Use

The wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Dr Gloria Diri has urged the 100 beneficiaries trained in food processing and storage mechanisms to put the knowledge they gained to adequate use for their economic upliftment and to add value to the society.

Dr Diri made this remark during the launching of the facility and the distribution of Cassava Stems and fifty-kilogram bags of fertilizer to three hundred women in the State.

According to the Bayelsa First Lady, the initiative was a new dawn for Bayelsa State women as it was used to empower Bayelsa women and girls.

She also stated that the skills were aimed at improving their livelihoods and economic stability the reason for the establishment of Bayelsa Food Hub by the United Nations (UN) Women.

Dr Diri said that the twin events were landmark steps taken to alleviate poverty and improve and elevate women’s business acumen using technology.

A statement on Thursday by Maria Olodi-Osumah Press Secretary to the Wife of the Governor, Bayelsa State, stated that the business and entrepreneurship training and practical sessions in food Processing, exportation and packaging for one hundred held in November last year was the first of its kind in the State.

The statement reads: “Interestingly this time, the dynamics of sole ownership has shifted to collective ownership hence the establishment of a central Bayelsa Food Hub, where women and girls who have the knowledge can use the facility to boost food processing, production and storage for local and International market consumption.

“During and after the 2022 Floods which devastated our state, rendering many persons displaced and livelihoods lost, we sought help and support from public-spirited individuals and donor agencies, what we got was more staple food items.

“Only the UN Women have come to our aid with a strategic sustainable development relief and today, three hundred women will receive Cassava Stems and Fertilizer.

“I, on behalf of the Bayelsa State Women, appreciate the UN Women under the watch of Mrs Beatrice Eyong, UN representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS for this investment in Bayelsa State.

“The distribution of Cassava Stems and fertilizers though a pilot project in four local government areas namely Kolokuma/ Opokuma, Ogbia, Sagbama and Yenagoa will increase farm produce at the end of the farming season.

” I believe that the positive result will open more avenues for further interventions in the other local government areas.”

Also speaking, the UN representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mrs Beatrice Eyong, stated that both interventions in Bayelsa State were borne out of the necessity to achieve the sustainable development goals, number 1,2,3,4 and 5 in line with the UN Women objectives for the growth and well being of women and girls.

She explained that other key areas such as gender inclusive budgeting and affirmative procurement, 50% women representation in leadership and policy formulation are potential elements of the UN Women’s mandate.

Mrs.Eyong, therefore advocated for the mainstreaming of the systems and processes of achieving these by the state government to further strengthen the already existing collaboration.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Professor Beke Sese, while applauding the UN Women for citing a legacy project in Bayelsa State, charged the beneficiaries to utilize the Hub, and transfer knowledge gained to other women and girls for continuity and sustainability.

He noted that one of the ASSURED AGENDAs of the state government is to ensure the availability of food urging the women farmers to use the Cassava Stems and fertilizers to boost food production in the state.

Presentation of Certificates to graduates and the distribution of Cassava Stems and Fertilizers to the women were the Hallmarks of the ceremony.

The programme was facilitated by Face Initiative and Skillporte Multi- ecosystem in Collaboration with the office of the Wife of the Governor and Supported by the UN Women.

The State of the Art Facility, situated opposite the Kpansia market in Yenagoa, comprises modern food processing and storage equipment.

