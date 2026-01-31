Bayelsa: FCC-NUJ Mourns Late Colleague, Ombe

The Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council, has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the death of our dear colleague and former member, Comrade Isaac Ombe.

Ombe was involved in a ghastly motor accident on Friday on their way to the burial of late Lawrence Ewhrakpo, the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, along the Toru-Orua axis of the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road.

It was gathered that the crash claimed precious lives, including that of Isaac Ombe, leaving hearts broken and the journalism family in mourning.

A statement on Saturday by Tife Owolabi, Chairman of FCC and Emem Idio, Secretary, described Ombe as a thoroughbred journalist of impeccable integrity and dedication.

He asked the Almighty God to grant the family divine comfort, unwavering strength, and the grace to bear this irreparable loss during these profoundly painful times.

The statement reads:” He had distinguished himself through his work with reputable media outfits such as The Nation, National Mirror, The Comet, News Express and The Verbatim.

” He was also a former executive member of our chapel before he transitioned to serve at the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA).

“His passion for truth, professionalism, and camaraderie will forever be remembered by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ombe family, the NUJ Bayelsa family, and all those affected by this tragedy.

“May God console our hearts and grant eternal rest to Isaac Ombe and the other victims. We mourn with you, and we stand in solidarity. Rest in perfect peace, dear comrade. Your legacy lives on.

Recall that news broke out yesterday that one of the buses conveying people to the burial of late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo was involved in a ghastly motor accident.

Unconfirmed sources said that about ten persons died, while the Commissioner of Health, Bayelsa State, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, confirmed that only two persons lost their lives, with one of them being Isaac Ombe