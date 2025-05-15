Bayelsa Electricity Company Promises To Deliver Power Project On Schedule

Share

Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited (BEC Ltd) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering the 60-megawatt gas turbine power project within its scheduled timeline, with completion targeted for December 2025.

To meet this deadline, the company has ramped up preparations at the project site in Elebele, where the gas-fired power plant will be installed.

Speaking during a tour of the site on Thursday, the company’s Managing Director, Olice Kemenanabo—represented by the Director of Operations, Engr. Steve Bubagha—said the project, once completed, would significantly improve power supply in Yenagoa and its environs, tackling the state’s persistent electricity challenges.

Kemenanabo described the project as a fulfillment of Governor Douye Diri’s promise to deliver reliable electricity to the state.

He said, “We have commenced the installation of new poles and towers to distribute power generated from the turbines. With the level of work already achieved, we are confident that by December, we will complete the installation and begin supplying electricity to Bayelsans.”

He added that the gas turbines, totaling 60 megawatts, are set for installation, with the site fully prepared and the gas pipeline infrastructure in place. “We have identified the locations where the turbines will be installed. Everything is in place, and we are optimistic about evacuating energy before the end of the year,” he noted.

Kemenanabo also commended the host community, Elebele, for its cooperation, describing the relationship between the company and residents as cordial. “Elebele has proven to be one of the most peaceful communities in Bayelsa, and their support has been instrumental to the project’s progress,” he said.

He clarified that the project is entirely state-funded, with no input from the federal government, aside from the ongoing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), which is nearing completion.

Also speaking during the tour, Mr. Wisdom Ikuli, Technical Adviser to the Governor on Media (Print) and Public Affairs, likened Governor Diri’s developmental strides to those of the late Chief Melford Okilo in the old Rivers State.

He emphasized that the gas turbine project would have far-reaching impacts on the state’s economy, encouraging investors and entrepreneurs to relocate to Bayelsa. “This administration’s achievements transcend power. Governor Diri’s ‘Prosperity’ agenda is evident across all sectors. He’s a man of action, not mere words,” Ikuli said.

He added, “The governor is down-to-earth and lives like the average Bayelsan. This power project will not only improve quality of life but also make electricity more affordable and drive economic growth.”

Ikuli concluded by calling on residents to continue supporting the governor, stressing that the economic transformation resulting from the project will be immeasurable.

