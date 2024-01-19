Bayelsa Electoral Dispute: IRM Calls On Ijaws To Pay Attention To Political Spending 

The Ijaw Renaissance Movement (IRM) has called on Bayelsans and Ijaws both at home and abroad to pay attention to the unbecoming political spending in the state, saying it is the cause of Bayelsa’s glaring underdevelopment.

This was as the group called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor an alleged 50 billion naira claimed by the group to have been kept aside to bribe Judges in the ongoing judicial electoral process going in Bayelsa State.

The group therefore asked EFCC to beam its searchlight on the ongoing judicial process challenging the victory of Governor Douye Diri in the last election in the state.

Recall that Timipre Sylva, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had gone to court challenging the victory of Governor Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election took place on November 11nth, 2023 and Douye Diri was declared winner by INEC with 175,196 votes winning about 60.93% of the total votes cast while his closest rival Timipre Sylva had 110,108 votes and over 84,000 of his votes cancelled.

But the stakeholders said they decided to beckon on the EFCC following allegations that Diri had mobilized over N50 billion naira to influence the outcome of the court process.

The Secretary of IRM, Nisakpo Augustine, said on Friday in Yenagoa that the group became concerned about the allegation after billions of taxpayers’ money were deployed by the Diri-led administration to allegedly compromise the sanctity of the last election through vote-buying.

Augustine in a statement in Yenagoa said with such a high level of voter inducement, they would no longer doubt the claims of the present Bayelsa government to settle all its disputes through bribery.

He, however, expressed confidence in the country’s judiciary to toe the path of justice, especially in view of recent court judgements.

The statement reads “As unfortunate as this seems, it is still a reminder of the November 11 Governorship elections where billions of Bayelsa taxpayer’s monies were hurled into the system for similar purposes and that is why every well-meaning Ijaw and Bayelsa must take this alarm seriously this time.

“We, therefore, call on Bayelsans and Ijaws both home and abroad to pay attention to the unbecoming political spending in the state as it is at the centre of Bayelsa’s glaring underdevelopment.

“In a state that ranks shyly on the poverty index, with infrastructural left deficit; in a state that has abandoned the shiny prospects of its youths, that has a hazy roadmap and that is nearly nil on investments, pursuing personal political dreams with what is left of the treasury is almost inhumane and narcissistic”.

“We, naturally, would have ignored the reports before us if not for the sordid precedence already set last year.

“We call on the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission to look into the financial transactions of Bayelsa State and Senator Douye Diri during this period.

“We will keep tabs and work with our reports and liaise with specific agencies of the government if the plan to pump in billions of Bayelsa taxpayer’s monies in a bid to influence the 11 November governorship from the tribunal up to the Supreme Court is not abandoned forthwith”.