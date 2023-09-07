Bayelsa Election: Journalists As Agents Of Free, Fair Polls

As the stage is getting set for the Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled to take place on November 11, 2023, the residents are now eager to elect their new governor from a pool of candidates; among them are the incumbent Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, a former Governor, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, and Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party, as well as candidates from other political parties.

The battle is expected to be fierce, especially between Diri and Sylva, who was in charge of the state between 2008 and 2012. The incumbent Governor’s supporters believe that he has performed well and deserves another term. Meanwhile, Sylva’s supporters are insisting that the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources has gained more experience and maturity, will not resort to violence, and remains the man to take the state to the next level.

For those who support the Labour Party standard bearer, Erdairi is a young and energetic man who should be given the chance to lead, as his supporters believe he will engage more young people in his government. Until November 11, it is uncertain what Bayelsa State’s future holds. Nonetheless, it is necessary to emphasize that the media plays a significant role in the political process.

Recently, the International Press Centre (IPC) partnered with the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO) and received support from the European Union to organize a two-day training session for journalists in Bayelsa State. The goal of the training was to educate journalists on how to effectively report on the upcoming state election.

The seminar, which took place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State’s capital, brought together approximately sixty journalists and focused on professionalism and inclusivity in journalism. Participants were taught how to report on the election in a fair and unbiased manner, as well as how to ensure inclusivity in their reporting.

Organisers

During the training, Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director of IPC, emphasized the importance of the media’s social responsibilities and integrity. He highlighted that the media plays key roles such as civic and voter education, awareness improvement about the electoral process and elections, public education, the provision of campaign platforms, and open forum roles.

He said: “You should not be seen to be biased or prejudiced so that you will effectively perform in a conflict management role because elections in Nigeria come with all manner of conflict. As journalists, we should seek the resolution of those conflicts. “Citizens consume and interpret media information to make informed decisions and judgments, so we don’t go unnoticed, and that is why we warn against fake news.

“If we engage in misconduct, it could also impact the governorship election. Some reports could lead to violence, and we don’t want that. “Our actions or inactions as media professionals can impact either positively or negatively on the forthcoming governorship election, but we want it to impact positively so that we can have a credible and fair poll that will be acceptable to all.”

Arogundade emphasized the need for journalists to hold their media owners accountable for providing adequate funding to cover elections. He also suggested that the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) step in to support reporters when necessary. Arogundade further advised journalists to insist on insurance coverage when being sent on assignments, as anything can happen in the field.

“You should be adequately resourced to cover the election up to the level of equipment, but we should also know how to manage resources. It is your profession that pays you out of poverty, no amount of incentive will,” he added. Also speaking, the Executive Director of CEMESO, Akin Akingbala, said the training was one of the series of activities designed to focus on off-cycle elections, especially at the governorship level, which has become an important component of elections for many years in Nigeria.

He stated that the task of strengthening Nigeria’s democracy is an unending exercise, adding that democratic governance will continue to be a work in progress and that citizens and institutions have the responsibility to continuously lay building blocks towards its consolidation. Quality elections, he disclosed, will happen when various institutions play their roles in a proper manner, stating that for Nigeria to see the desired outcomes, various actors must contribute their appropriate inputs.

“The media is an institution that occupies an important position in the conduct of elections. It is impossible to conduct a free and fair election in the world today without the media. Through providing information, conducting analyses, and providing platforms of discussion for a wide range of electoral actors. “The media facilitates knowledge acquisition and understanding of the electoral process.

I believe for the media to continue to perform its responsibilities in the electoral process, two things are essential at this time: continuing to equip and engage its environment. I trust that there will be an improvement in our good works after this capacity building, he said.

Stakeholders

According to Wilfred Ifogah, Head of the Department of Voter Education, Publicity, Gender, and Inclusivity at INEC, the commission is set to conduct elections in three states, including Bayelsa, in quick succession. He added that preparations for the polls have reached an advanced stage, with the Bayelsa election process having begun as far back as last year. As of November 14th, 2022, the election notice for this election was published in compliance with Section 28, subsection 1 of the Electoral Act 2022, which states that such notice must be made no later than 360 days before the election.

He said, “We have a total of thirteen activities to carry out from now until the day of the election. As of June 14th, 2023, we have already implemented eight of them, with the open campaign by parties being one of them. This means that there are only about five items left to be implemented. “The electoral process is divided into three phases: pre-election, election, and post-election.

We have also put in place various technologies to enhance the transparency of the election. “Our mission is to conduct a free, fair, and credible election that is acceptable to everyone. We consider you a critical stakeholder, and we understand that social media platforms can make your work difficult.” The Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, spoke about the police’s level of preparedness for ensuring adequate security for the upcoming events.

However, he admitted that despite their robust preparation, there may be some unforeseen situations. He emphasized that it is their responsibility to sensitize the press, which is critical in covering these events, about their safety and their level of preparedness for the events. He insisted that the safety of journalists was a key area of concern.

“It is important for journalists to have local knowledge of the environment, including the historical background of the community they are deployed to. They should dress smartly and not be overly familiar with the natives. Disguising their gadgets is also necessary to avoid attracting unwanted attention. It is recommended that they identify with the policemen working around the area where they are covering elections and seek temporary protection from them in case of any harm,” he said.

He advised police officers to use their discretion, especially during election periods, and prioritize the safety of the people. Finally, he used an example to illustrate this point, saying that it would be inappropriate to stop a woman in labour from going to the hospital because of an election.

Resource persons

During a lecture titled ‘Bringing the gender perspective to bear on the reportage of Bayelsa governorship election’, Dr Titi Osuagwu, a lecturer from the Department of Broadcasting at the University of Port Harcourt, urged journalists to ensure balanced reporting of female candidates and women in general. She emphasized that the female spouses of male candidates can also play a significant role in setting an agenda for society if they are given adequate coverage.

Osuagwu also encouraged female journalists to be intentional in their reporting and go the extra mile to ensure that female voices are heard. She added that search engines can be used to gather information about female candidates if they are not immediately reachable for an interview. She said, “Lack of gender perspective often distorts genuine development in all spheres because it increases inequality.

Female journalists should become more interested in election-related issues. “Journalists should give prominence to political happenings at the grassroots and capture rural political activities that relate to women in the pre-election, election, and post- election periods.” Also, Taiwo Obe, founder of the Journalism Clinic, speaking on impactful reporting of elections, maintained that journalists should focus on people’s interests and tell stories that matter.

He advised mainstream journalists to up their ante, stating that journalists should not allow mediocrity to take over their jobs. He said, “As Journalists, you should give people the information they need to make better decisions. Think about the people and not about the politicians. Write to inform and educate citizens on their rights.”

Participants

Speaking on behalf of all the participants, the Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Samuel Numonengi, hailed the organizers for the training, noting that journalists in the state have been trying to do their work adequately even in the face of poor remuneration.

Numonengi stated, ” Journalists need updates from time to time to enable them to adequately inform the public about their activities in the conduct of the polls. We expect more training like this for journalists before the Bayelsa governorship election.”

Take home

The training session, which involved both print and broadcast journalists in Bayelsa State, is expected to result in more accurate reporting during the upcoming governorship election. It is believed that the media will play a critical role in improving the state, and this training will help achieve that goal.