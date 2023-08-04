Bayelsa Election: Ex-Millitant Sues For Peace In Niger Delta

Godgift Ayabowei, a former Niger Delta militant leader in the Niger Delta has implored all the contending political parties, their candidates, and former militants to embrace a non-violent approach as the Bayelsa State Governorship election draws closer.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Friday with a group of journalists, Ayabowei also emphasized the importance of ending media attacks on the presidential amnesty programme interim administrator, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd).

He said such attacks by misguided elements within ex-agitator groups were causing significant harassment to PAP and its coordinator.

He stressed the significance of sustaining peace in the Niger Delta for the economic prosperity of the nation stating that the amnesty programme had successfully eased tension among the youth of the region.

Ayabowei pointed out that the program was a crucial part of the struggle to realize a better life for the people and the region.

He warned against any negative comments in the media about the programme or its leadership stating that they could lead to significant setbacks.

Commenting on a statement from a certain first-phase group of agitators in Bayelsa, he expressed discomfort with the happenings at the amnesty office claiming the region’s peace was fragile.

Ayabowei said that the statement had been quoted out of context.

He said ” I urge all parties involved to refrain from media attacks. I also encourage the PAP leadership to persist in its work.

“There is a need for a regular interface between the PAP coordinator and various interest groups to foster unity and cohesion.

” I also appealed to Maj.Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu ( retd) . to ensure that those who were not initially included in the amnesty programme are given the opportunity to be enlisted.

” It will further promote peace and reconciliation in the region. He stated.