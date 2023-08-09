Bayelsa Election: Arogundade Advises Journalists On Adequate Coverage

As the battle for the November 11 Bayelsa State Governorship election draws closer, the Executive Director of International Press Centre (IPC) Lagos, Lanre Arogundade has advised the state journalists to brace up and give the election the adequate coverage it requires.

The election he said if adequately reported will bring the gains of good governance and the desired change needed in the state.

Arogundade in his welcome remarks on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a media training on Bayelsa elections which was supported by the European Union (EU) added that the essence of the workshop was to strengthen the media for fair, accurate, ethical, and inclusive reporting of the electoral processes and elections proper.

The workshop Arogundade said is organized to critically examine the interconnections between the public, the media, and the electoral processes and to develop an agenda that seeks to strengthen the role of the media and the citizens in engendering credible electoral processes.

He said “We believe that the media has a critical agenda-setting role that can enable the credibility of elections. The media should ensure that the entire process of election is accountable by being open to public scrutiny.

To the journalist, he advised “We believe that you will bring the required professionalism and inclusivity to bear in covering the ongoing electoral process in the state to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair, and credible Bayelsa governorship elections come November 11, 2023.

“We are here to brainstorm and exchange ideas on how you can effectively play the role expected of the media in the electoral and democratic processes as universally agreed that the media should relay information to citizens required to enable them to make informed judgments, monitor government and others to reduce the abuse of power, report political day to day activities as well as covering election campaigns.

“Provide information about registration and voting. Crystalize public opinions, give a voice to interest vocal groups, and provide a forum within which a public debate takes place.

Also in her lecture titled ‘Bringing the gender perspective to bear on the reportage of Bayelsa governorship election’, Dr Titi Osuagwu of the University of Port Harcourt disclosed that journalists should always include female candidates and women in their reportage adding that the spouse of the male candidates should also be reportage.

She added that the female spouses of the male candidates can also set agenda for the society if they are captured stating that female journalists should be deliberate in their reportage.

Stating that journalists should go the extra mile in making sure that female folks are reported, she said that search engines can be used to get information about them when they are not reachable.

Taiwo Obe, founder of the journalism clinic speaking on impactful reporting of elections maintained that journalists should focus on people’s interest issues and telling stories that matter.

He advised mainstream journalists to up their ante stating that journalists should not allow mediocrity to take over their job.

He said “As Journalists, you should give people the information they need to make better decisions. Think about the people and not about the politicians. Write to inform and educate citizens on their rights. He said.