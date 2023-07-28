Bayelsa Elders Hail Diri On Infrastructure Devt

The Bayelsa Elders Council (BEC) has given thumbs up to Governor Douye Diri for the developmental strides of his administration, particularly on infrastructure projects. The elders gave the recommendation during a meeting on Thursday in Yenagoa, which was attended by Governor Diri.

In his remarks, Chairman of the BEC, RearAdmi- ral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), described one of the roads, Glory Drive, construct- ed by the administration as the best in the state. He said: “The dualised Glory Drive is one of the best roads in town today that was not affected by last year’s flood.

“The other day l was coming from Nembe and l saw that the Igbogene-AIT ring road is almost completed. “One important road that touches me is the Nembe- Brass road that you are undertaking”. Jonah, an engineer and immediate past Deputy Governor of the state, also lauded Senator Diri ‘s efforts in the education sector.

He, however, urged the government to explore ways of developing the power sector as it has been liberalized to improve power supply and also reminded the governor on the issues of stipends and land allocation for BEC members.