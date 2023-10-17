Bayelsa: Diri Has Done Well To Deserve Second Term – Torukuru

A former Commissioner in Bayelsa State, Dr Godson Torukuru, has said that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has performed excellently well to the admiration of Bayelsans in his offering of good governance and delivery of democracy dividends to their doorsteps in his first tenure to merit a second term in office.

Dr Torukuru, a one-time Chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue and the current Chairman Board of Directors of Bayelsa State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency, said Bayelsans are solidly behind Governor Diri due to the significant impacts he has made on the lives of the people for the over three and half years of his being in charge of administering the affairs of the state.

Insisting that the governor has shown proactive, resourceful and visionary leadership, and impressively exhibited great zeal and determination in the fulfilment of his promises to the people, the ex-commissioner declared that it was only proper for him to be given another chance to consolidate his numerous laudable achievements.

According to Dr. Torukuru, “Governor Douye Diri is God-sent to the good people of Bayelsa to take the state to the next level of development and transformation. He became the governor in a miraculous way and he has not let Bayelsans down at all.

“He has demonstrated sound leadership and offered good governance which has brought democracy dividends to the doorsteps of Bayelsans. The state under Diri has seen a great lift in terms of infrastructural development.

“The governor has successfully turned around the fortunes of Bayelsa State, touching the lives of many and putting smiles on their faces with the implementation of robust policies and execution of meaningful and remarkable projects.

“Diri has a lot to show for the period he has been in office as Governor of Bayelsa State. He is a performing governor and therefore there is no reason for anybody to be against his aspiration to return for a second term.”

He added that “Diri has also portrayed himself as a compassionate leader filled with the milk of human kindness. He cares a lot about the welfare and well-being of his people. That is why he has ensured regular payment of workers and pensioners in the state.

“He has continued to do his best in trying to clear the backlog of gratuities he inherited from his predecessors dating back to 2007 by releasing money every month for that purpose. He has remained determined to alleviate the suffering of workers and pensioners in the state.

“The governor has done wonderfully well in all the various sectors of the state’s economy. Is it in the areas of health, education, agriculture, security, job creation and youth empowerment, and construction of roads and bridges to connect the different parts of the state? Name it!

“The State has been absolutely peaceful both day and night under the constant watch of Diri, the tireless working governor. His achievements are very clearly visible for all to see. The people are happy with him because they are having a very good feel of his administration.”

Governor Diri is seeking to be re-elected in the Bayelsa governorship poll scheduled for November 11.