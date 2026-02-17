Bayelsa, Delta Receive Games Torch As Ikpokpo Declares Edo Ready To Host

Bayelsa and Delta States took turns to receive the Niger Delta Games Torch yesterday, with the Managing Director of DunamisIcon Limited and Lead Consultant for the Niger Delta Games, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, declaring that all is in place for Edo State to host the 2nd Niger Delta Games.

“I’m confident to say that Edo is 98% ready, the facilities that needed upgrade has been worked on to the required standard in conjunction with our sponsors, the NDDC. “The hostels are ready, the facilities are ready, we are just waiting for the athletes to arrive,” Ikpokpo told Journalists.

He again spoke on efforts and guidelines put in place to curb the poaching of athletes by participating states. “The essence of the games is not necessarily to win, but to discover and harness talents that can represent the Niger Delta region and our country, Nigeria.

“We have done so much to ensure states don’t poach athletes and that the athletes are within the stipulated age bracket. We also want a situation where athletes competing are representatives of those states,” he stated.

On the state of facilities for the Games, he affirmed that they were ready and urged participating states to strictly adhere to the rules of the Games. The Unity Torch was subsequently handed over to Nigeria’s former swimming star, Blessing Forcados, for onward transmission to Ondo State.

In Bayelsa, Governor Duoyo Diri, who was represented by the state commissioner for Sports, Daniel Igali, praised the games organisers and sponsors for the initiative.

Receiving the torch at a ceremony which took place at the Samson Siasia Complex, the governor described the games as having placed the Niger Delta region as the leader in sports development.