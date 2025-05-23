Bayelsa: Day BMU Rewarded Hardwork, Resilience

Share

Background

The Bayelsa Medical University (BMU) was among the higher institutions that former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, now a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, established in the state when he served as governor.

The university was established in August 2018, with some few pioneering staff both academic and non-academic, with a number of casual staff thrown into the mix.

However, as the university made progress in the course of the years after its establishments, some of the casualised staff had their appointments in early 2024 regularised and made permanent just like others.

The pioneer Registrar of the university, Dr Akpoebi Adesi, now the Registrar of University of Africa, Yoru-Orua in Sagbama Local Government of Bayelsa State, is said to have contributed immensely to the regularization of the employment of those staff.

In view of this development, a number of these personnel, whose employment was regularised by the university authority, recently rolled out the red carpet and the drums to honour and celebrate Adebis, Professor Ebitimitula Etebo, who was the then Vice Chancellor, and others that were part of their success story.

It was a colourful and celebratory occasion that witnessed among others the presentation of awards of recognition to Adesi and others that played a part in the transformation of the career of these personnel.

The event, which was held the premises of BMU brought together many people including the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and many people from the academia.

Adesi’s charge

Speaking at the event, Adesi charged the regularised staff of Bayelsa Medical University to take their duties serious now that their appointments have been regularised.

He stated that they have a lot of things to offer to make the university a great citadel of learning. He advised them to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, adding that as at then when they were employed that there were about 100 casual staff in the university.

Adesi further disclosed how he pushed seriously for their appointments to be regularized. He, therefore, congratulated them for making the final cut as many others on the roll then were not as lucky enough to have their appointments normalised.

According to him, ‘‘I’m particularly delighted that this matter has been put to rest. Today, I’m happy that you are done with N30, 000 allowance and I’m happy that you can beat your chest today and say I’m a staff of Bayelsa Medical University.

“Circumstances have made me to move to UAT and I wouldn’t want to discuss all that here. I’m particularly delighted that this matter has been put to rest. “Today, I’m happy to see you in this hall as staff of BMU and it is said that if you know how to show appreciation, you will get more. God will continue to bless you.

“From among you, there will be Registrars, there will be Vice Chancellors and other top offices.” Commendation The pioneer Vice Chancellor of the university, Ebitimitula, who also attended the event, commended the regularised staff for appreciating all those that worked towards their success.

He also thanked the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for making the normalisation of their appointments possible and the former Governor, Senator Dickson, for setting up the university.

The immediate past VC of BMU said, ‘‘I thank all of you for the struggle we all had to get to this position. The most important thing is that today, you are all bonafide staff of Bayelsa Medical University.

“We started this university almost with nothing and a lot of challenges but today, we have come to a stage where BMU is recognised both nationally and internationally.

“For those of you who started from the beginning, you would have noticed that this university started with a lot of troubles because a number of people felt that this university should not be started and they fought and up till now, some of them are still fighting.

“The Secretary to the State Government made it happen through me. It wasn’t actually your agitations but the commitment of one man who felt that the disservice was not good.

“Your achievement came as a result of all the efforts we all put in. We put our differences aside and worked to achieve this feat. You are the ones that are victorious and I believe that Bayelsa Medical University will continue to prosper.’’

The former VC further said, “thank you for committing to the ideals of the university. You should put in your best if not, somebody may come onboard and may want to destroy your success. “A lot have happened here but this is not the time to say it.

BMU has come to stay and nothing will take it back. There are opportunities here that you can leverage on. I’m still a staff of BMU. I and other staff will continue to work to see that BMU is taken farther.”

Enriching the university

Also speaking, Ewhrudjakpo appreciated all the regularised staff of the University for keeping faith until their regularization was realised.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Deputy Governor’s Office, Gowon Toruyuyei, he said that his office was fully aware of the challenges that beset the school and the staff, adding, “all those while, we have been working to make sure that you are all regularised.

“We actually frown at the causality of workers and fortunately, the prosperity government frowns at the casualisation of workers and that is why today, he graciously approved the regularization of all of you.

“I enjoin all of you to be serious with your work because to whom much is given much is expected. “As I came in here, the level of infrastructural development I saw here is comparable to other developed places in the world. “I enjoin all of you to reciprocate the gesture by putting in your best to ensure that collectively this institution is lifted to the highest level.”

Policy direction

The new Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dimie Ogoina, who was rep – resented by Marie Teibowei, the Public Relations Officer of the university, expressed his appreciation to all the regularised staff of the University for their patience and commitment.

She said that the new vice chancellor couldn’t make it to the event due to prior engagement but disclosed that he sent his apologies for his absence and congratulated them.

The PRO said that the new vice chancellor came in with a policy of academic excellence, partnership, innovation, research and empowerment.

‘‘He is very much committed to the growth and development of this university and staff of the university. We call on you all as staff of the university to be very committed so that we take the university to a greater height,” she said.

Goodwill message

In his goodwill message, Solomon Deipreye, who is the Deputy Registrar of BMU, appreciated all the regularised staff for remembering to honour those that made their story a success. He also advised them to remain united front at all times, adding that with unity, they can achieve anything they want.

He, however, enjoined them to take their work serious, advising that they shouldn’t be lackadaisical with their positions now that they have appointments have been normalised.

The Deputy Registrar further said, “My goodwill message is simple that you should remain united. You have seen that when you work together, you can achieve anything you want to do. “It is my prayer that you all succeed when you work together.

They said to whom so much is given, so much is expected. You know how you struggled to get this job. Let your commitment to the job reflect your appreciation to the job.

“We have seen situations where people struggle to get a job and play with it while those who are outside are looking for such jobs. “I admonish you all that you take this job seriously.

If you take the job serious, you will make yourself very relevant that people will have no other option than to work with you. “Once you take your job seriously, people will notice you and once they notice you, you will be relevant.

‘You know my journey and one thing I know is that if you are hardworking, you will be relevant. Just be committed and nobody can stop you.”

